profile
name :
Sonic Forces
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sonic Team
genre :
plates-formes
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
profile
rbz
Sonic forces Trailer de l'antagoniste
News
sonic
posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:31 PM by
rbz
comments (
15
)
rbz
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:32 PM
j'aime tellement pas le doubleur de sonic depuis colors ...
a faire en jap ou vf
smashfan
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:33 PM
j'espere que les combat de boss seront cool vs shadow, metal sonic
guiguif
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:35 PM
Le retour de vrais themes songs pour les perso ça faisait longtemps (Dangerkids
)
rbz
tin pareil, beaucoup chiaient sur Jason Griffith alors qu'il est bien meilleurs que le dernier, moi c'est jap direct meme si je suis pas ultra fan (la VF de Sonic je peux pas, ou alors me faudrait celle des premiers animes)
rbz
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:38 PM
guiguif
tu m'étonne, l'ost s'annonce bien stylé et varié.
oué ça sera jap aussi je pense par défaut.
neoaxle
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:49 PM
Non? Sans déconner? C'est pas Eggman le "véritable" antagoniste? A voir cela faisait longtemps pour moi depuis Sonic Adventure 2 même si au final c'était son grand père xD. Pour moi c'est pareil.
excervecyanide
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:54 PM
On veut bien y croire mais.........
je vais attendre les retours
lordguyver
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:56 PM
JE VEUX UNE PREVIEW D'UN NOUVEAU LEVEL POUR SONIC MANIA
sebastian
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:19 PM
Tiens, son thème fait un peu penser à Hollywood Undead, pas si mal !
Ce Sonic a l'air assez intéressant pour le moment, j'espère qu'il sera vraiment fun.
rbz
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:22 PM
lordguyver
j'avoue qu'ils commencent a me faire chier pour la comm des deux sonics ...
ils dévoilent plus de zick qu'autre chose.
lordguyver
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:31 PM
rbz
Je veux mon Sonic Mania maintenant
megaman
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:53 PM
putain ce EDGE puissance 1000, ils ont reussi a faire pire qu'avant, j'hésite presque a les applaudir....
et les paroles du main theme, my god,
I'm the tallest of mountains, I am the roughest of waves!
I'm the toughest of terrors, I am the darkest of days!
I'm the last one that's standing, They'll try to stand in my way!
Cause I'll be up, it gets better Just take a look at my face!
Cause if you're messing with me, I am a dangerous weapon!
I am the sharpest of blades, I'll cut you down in a second!
Cause I was born in this pain, It only hurts if you let it So if you think you can take me, Then you should go and forget it!
And after all this time, You're back for more! (I won't stop until They know my name!)
So I'll take what's mine, And set this war! (I'm coming at you Like a tidal wave!)
When everything you know Has come and gone! (It's loneliness, Die from what's behind you!)
When the scars we've made Are thrown away! (We'll fight in the ashes, You'll lose and you'll die next!)
When there's no one left To carry on! (This is an illusion, Open up your eyes now!)
This pain, prosist. I can't, resist. BUT THAT'S WHAT IT TAKES TO BE INFINITE!! (Yeah!)
So look around you, And tell me what you really see! I've never bitten, That's the difference TO YOU AND ME!
Cause when your time is up, And everything has fallen down... It's only me and you, Who is gonna save you now!?
So look around you, And tell me what you really see! You live a lie, And that's the difference TO YOU AND ME!
I have the power, Let me show you what it's all about! It's only me and you, Who is gonna save you now!?
kirk
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:04 PM
On dirait Berserk version Sonic.
guiguif
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:07 PM
megaman
c'est bien mieux que tout ce qu'on a eu depuis un long moment, arrete de toujours etaler ton manque de gout
skippy
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:21 PM
Difficile de faire pire que les "méchants" de Sonic générations, Sonic Lost World et Sonic Boom, donc bon, on va dire que ça passe, à voir.
Sinon, d'accord avec
Megaman
, c'est edgy as fuck.
ni2bo2
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:34 PM
Moi je le trouve pas mal ce theme. Et je ne suivais pas ce Sonic et je ne savais pas que Shadow était présent.
Sinon c'est moi ou SEGA a mega spoil quand meme?
