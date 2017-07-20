profile
Hellblade
PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
Ninja Theory
action
PC - Xbox One
Hellblade : plusieurs screenshots en attendant la sortie


























































Gamergen - https://www.gamergen.com/actualites/hellblade-senua-sacrifice-de-sublimes-images-jeu-ninja-theory-284382-1
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:10 PM by gat
    comments (13)
    bloodytears posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:11 PM
    heu...les images viennent de quelle version ?
    gat posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:13 PM
    bloodytears C'est pas précisé sur l'article.
    popomolos posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:13 PM
    le visage de l'héroïne est vraiment bizarre mais le reste est chouette.
    jojoplay4 posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:14 PM
    Vivement !
    leonr4 posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:17 PM
    Surement PS4 Pro ou PC
    potion2swag posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:18 PM
    Toujours pas compris ce qu'on allait vraiment faire une fois la manette en main.
    goldmen33 posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:20 PM
    C'est jolie mais je vais attendre les tests tranquillement.
    kurosama posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:23 PM
    Ahh vivement
    icebergbrulant posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:23 PM
    Le jeu aurait dû sortir en version boîte
    shincloud posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:25 PM
    Vous savez que Uncharted 4 est aussi beau et détaillé sur PS4, je vois pas de quoi vous êtes autant surpris que ça tourne sur PS4 de base XD, mais j'avoue que je pige pas pourquoi il n'y a pas de sortie boite par contre :/
    gat posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:25 PM
    icebergbrulant Comment souvent avec les jeux indés sur cette gen', ça arrivera plus tard.^^
    leonr4 posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:30 PM
    shincloud Uncharted 4 c'est naughty dog, c'est comme si on parlait de guerrilla ou santa monica quoi de mieux qu'un studio first party sony pour bien exploiter la PS4, hors là on parle de ninja theory en plus le jeu n'est pas une exclusivité PS4 donc méfiance.
    gemini posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:36 PM
    leonr4 le studio a fait ses preuves avec Heavenly Sword qui etait pas mal du tout techniquement pour un jeu de quasi lancement PS3
