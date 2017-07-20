home page
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Hellblade
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
N.C
developer :
Ninja Theory
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
gat
gat
> blog
Hellblade : plusieurs screenshots en attendant la sortie
Gamergen
-
https://www.gamergen.com/actualites/hellblade-senua-sacrifice-de-sublimes-images-jeu-ninja-theory-284382-1
posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:10 PM by
gat
comments (
13
)
bloodytears
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:11 PM
heu...les images viennent de quelle version ?
gat
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:13 PM
bloodytears
C'est pas précisé sur l'article.
popomolos
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:13 PM
le visage de l'héroïne est vraiment bizarre mais le reste est chouette.
jojoplay4
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:14 PM
Vivement !
leonr4
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:17 PM
Surement PS4 Pro ou PC
potion2swag
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:18 PM
Toujours pas compris ce qu'on allait vraiment faire une fois la manette en main.
goldmen33
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:20 PM
C'est jolie mais je vais attendre les tests tranquillement.
kurosama
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:23 PM
Ahh vivement
icebergbrulant
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:23 PM
Le jeu aurait dû sortir en version boîte
shincloud
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:25 PM
Vous savez que Uncharted 4 est aussi beau et détaillé sur PS4, je vois pas de quoi vous êtes autant surpris que ça tourne sur PS4 de base XD, mais j'avoue que je pige pas pourquoi il n'y a pas de sortie boite par contre :/
gat
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:25 PM
icebergbrulant
Comment souvent avec les jeux indés sur cette gen', ça arrivera plus tard.^^
leonr4
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:30 PM
shincloud
Uncharted 4 c'est naughty dog, c'est comme si on parlait de guerrilla ou santa monica quoi de mieux qu'un studio first party sony pour bien exploiter la PS4, hors là on parle de ninja theory en plus le jeu n'est pas une exclusivité PS4 donc méfiance.
gemini
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 04:36 PM
leonr4
le studio a fait ses preuves avec Heavenly Sword qui etait pas mal du tout techniquement pour un jeu de quasi lancement PS3
