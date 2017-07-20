« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Un pur délire...


PS : je viens de découvrir cette vidéo...et quelque part c'est tellement débile que ça m'amuse.
    posted the 07/20/2017 at 03:31 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    bloodytears posted the 07/20/2017 at 03:38 PM
    l'idée est bonne !
    wonsu posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:56 PM
    Ma conscience a du mal à effacer le malheur des enfants en voyant alerte enlèvement .
    karbage posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:31 PM
    La photo du suspect est vieille, j'espère qu'on la retrouvera.
