DBZ Dokkan Battle (GLB) - Invocations Goku SSJ1 Kaioken
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose plusieurs multi invocations sur la version globale pour le portail de Goku ange SSJ1 Kaioken

Partager les potes

https://youtu.be/vw50Kw2C54g
    posted the 07/20/2017 at 03:04 PM by koopaskill
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 07/20/2017 at 03:22 PM
    Je vais matter en faisant le tenkaichi.
    koopaskill posted the 07/20/2017 at 03:51 PM
    hijikatamayora13
