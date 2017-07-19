profile
Jeux Vidéo
225
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
neptonic
0
Like
Likers
neptonic
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17
visites since opening : 17162
neptonic > blog
US: ventes PS4/One/Switch premier semestre 2017


Chiffres NPD
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1400194&page=8

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:14 PM by neptonic
    comments (11)
    birmou posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:19 PM
    Jolie duel Ps4 vs switch.
    seganintendo posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:19 PM
    Ceci est basé sur les chiffres de NPD
    neptonic posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:25 PM
    Je me demande c'est du à quoi les boost de ps4 en février/mars/juin

    Jolie score pour la switch!
    lion93 posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:27 PM
    ''Nier , Personna , Gravity Rush , Tales of berseria , Horizon et j'en oublie je crois.''neptonic
    shincloud posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:28 PM
    neptonic Nier automata, Horizon etc...
    lion93 posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:29 PM
    shincloud ''FF15 Prompto'' aussi > ce chef-d'oeuvre de DLC
    neptonic posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:31 PM
    shincloud shincloud c'est vrai y avait pas mal de jeux
    icebergbrulant posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:33 PM
    neptonic Sur PS4:

    -Février, il y avait Nioh
    -Mars, il y avait Horizon, Nier Automata et les collections Kingdom Hearts 1.5 , 2.5
    -En juin, Wipeout Omega Collection, Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy et Tekken 7 (multi)

    Je ne te parle pas de janvier où sortaient Yakuza Zéro, Kingdom Hearts 2.8, Gravity Rush 2 et Resident Evil 7 (multi).

    Bref, il n'y a rien d'étonnant
    neptonic posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:47 PM
    icebergbrulant j'espère que c'est pareil pour 2018
    minbox posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:48 PM
    PS4/Switch
    spilner posted the 07/20/2017 at 01:11 AM
    La PS4 écrase tout, et se permet meme de faire pas super loin du double de la xbox sur son territoire.
    Faut pas demander ailleurs
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre