profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
neptonic
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
17
visites since opening :
17162
neptonic
> blog
US: ventes PS4/One/Switch premier semestre 2017
Chiffres NPD
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1400194&page=8
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:14 PM by
neptonic
comments (
11
)
birmou
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:19 PM
Jolie duel Ps4 vs switch.
seganintendo
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:19 PM
Ceci est basé sur les chiffres de NPD
neptonic
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:25 PM
Je me demande c'est du à quoi les boost de ps4 en février/mars/juin
Jolie score pour la switch!
lion93
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:27 PM
''Nier , Personna , Gravity Rush , Tales of berseria , Horizon et j'en oublie je crois.''
neptonic
shincloud
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:28 PM
neptonic
Nier automata, Horizon etc...
lion93
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:29 PM
shincloud
''FF15 Prompto'' aussi > ce chef-d'oeuvre de DLC
neptonic
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:31 PM
shincloud
shincloud
c'est vrai y avait pas mal de jeux
icebergbrulant
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:33 PM
neptonic
Sur PS4:
-Février, il y avait Nioh
-Mars, il y avait Horizon, Nier Automata et les collections Kingdom Hearts 1.5 , 2.5
-En juin, Wipeout Omega Collection, Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy et Tekken 7 (multi)
Je ne te parle pas de janvier où sortaient Yakuza Zéro, Kingdom Hearts 2.8, Gravity Rush 2 et Resident Evil 7 (multi).
Bref, il n'y a rien d'étonnant
neptonic
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:47 PM
icebergbrulant
j'espère que c'est pareil pour 2018
minbox
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:48 PM
PS4/Switch
spilner
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 01:11 AM
La PS4 écrase tout, et se permet meme de faire pas super loin du double de la xbox sur son territoire.
Faut pas demander ailleurs
Faut pas demander ailleurs
