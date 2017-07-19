profile
Street Fighter V
name : Street Fighter V
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : PC
Street Fighter V: Vidéo Costumes nostalgique et Suzaku Castle Stage (Stage Ryu SFII)
Et franchement ça bute vraiment bien, Capcom ne font vraiment pas les choses à moitié, que ça soit les arènes ou les stages. Et le thème de Stage Ryu à l'air vraiment très classe.



Vidéo du Stream Abigail pour ceux qui ont zappé le Live:

    tags : alex juri sfv suzaku castle stage nostalgia costume
    posted the 07/19/2017 at 10:27 PM by foxstep
    comments (12)
    rockin posted the 07/19/2017 at 10:33 PM
    Capcom ne fait pas les choses a moitiés ?? Capcom n'en branle pas une je dirais !
    yagamiraiko posted the 07/19/2017 at 10:39 PM
    Effectivement ils ne font pas les choses à moitié mais au quart XD
    Sinon le stage est jolie c'est cool
    rockin posted the 07/19/2017 at 10:42 PM
    yagamiraiko le quart de la moitié même !
    bennj posted the 07/19/2017 at 10:56 PM
    Le niveau est juste hyper vide... Ils ont bossé 1h dessus ou quoi ?
    milk posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:13 PM
    Ce jeu aurait juste terrible s il etait sortie complet de base...oublié d attendre une eventuelle version ultimate pour ma part...
    shurax93 posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:16 PM
    Nul à chier, même le mod d'alex est largement plus ressemblant à SF3.3 que ce que nous pond crapcom.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjlmIcno16M
    kurosu posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:24 PM
    bennj un dojo sur un toit, tu t attends à voir quoi ou qui ?
    odv78 posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:29 PM
    shurax93 le mod est 1000000 de fois meilleur c'est clair
    kurosu posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:36 PM
    shurax93 le mal est fait, c'est pas avec ses habits qui va changer la donne, sa tête est raté donc faut s attendre à ce qu'il ressemble au sf3
    bennj posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:37 PM
    kurosu ben chez pas des mecs qui se battent aussi au loin, j'en sais rien moi
    mercure7 posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:53 PM
    Foxstep
    spilner posted the 07/20/2017 at 01:08 AM
    Excellent Stage en plus avec cette musique mythique
