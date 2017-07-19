home page
foxstep
Enter The Fox
profile
profile
79
foxstep
foxstep
> blog
Street Fighter V: Vidéo Costumes nostalgique et Suzaku Castle Stage (Stage Ryu SFII)
Et franchement ça bute vraiment bien, Capcom ne font vraiment pas les choses à moitié, que ça soit les arènes ou les stages.
Et le thème de Stage Ryu à l'air vraiment très classe.
Vidéo du Stream Abigail pour ceux qui ont zappé le Live:
Foxstep
posted the 07/19/2017 at 10:27 PM by foxstep
foxstep
comments (12)
12
)
rockin
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 10:33 PM
Capcom ne fait pas les choses a moitiés ?? Capcom n'en branle pas une je dirais !
yagamiraiko
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 10:39 PM
Effectivement ils ne font pas les choses à moitié mais au quart XD
Sinon le stage est jolie c'est cool
rockin
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 10:42 PM
yagamiraiko
le quart de la moitié même !
bennj
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 10:56 PM
Le niveau est juste hyper vide... Ils ont bossé 1h dessus ou quoi ?
milk
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:13 PM
Ce jeu aurait juste terrible s il etait sortie complet de base...oublié d attendre une eventuelle version ultimate pour ma part...
shurax93
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:16 PM
Nul à chier, même le mod d'alex est largement plus ressemblant à SF3.3 que ce que nous pond crapcom.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjlmIcno16M
kurosu
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:24 PM
bennj
un dojo sur un toit, tu t attends à voir quoi ou qui ?
odv78
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:29 PM
shurax93
le mod est 1000000 de fois meilleur c'est clair
kurosu
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:36 PM
shurax93
le mal est fait, c'est pas avec ses habits qui va changer la donne, sa tête est raté donc faut s attendre à ce qu'il ressemble au sf3
bennj
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:37 PM
kurosu
ben chez pas des mecs qui se battent aussi au loin, j'en sais rien moi
mercure7
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 11:53 PM
Foxstep
spilner
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 01:08 AM
Excellent Stage en plus avec cette musique mythique
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
