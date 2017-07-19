home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
CN Play
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
loudiyi
,
spawnini
,
aiolia081
,
zertry
,
kisukesan
,
freematt
,
vfries
,
cuthbert
,
diablass59
name :
The Wolf Among Us
platform :
PC
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
Telltale Games
genre :
adventure
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
78
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
milo42
,
fullbuster
,
lichking
,
ootaniisensei
,
uta
,
zboobi
,
battossai
,
vanilla59
,
ripley
,
trafalgar
,
minx
,
cheryl
,
lz
,
shiver
,
binou87
,
supatony
,
spawnini
,
ritalix
,
voxen
,
knity
,
vfries
,
leblogdeshacka
,
krash
,
chester
,
bjm
,
eldren
,
blackbox
,
freematt
,
ellie
,
tsunmida
,
playstation2008
,
naughty
,
lightning
,
kenshuiin
,
kurosama
,
beni
,
skyzein
,
bliss02
,
hado78
,
link49
,
axelay05
,
aiolia081
,
cajp45
,
iiii
,
nobleswan
,
mikazaki
,
maxibesttof
,
victornewman
,
hyoga57
,
darkfoxx
,
fortep
,
kisukesan
,
lordguyver
,
kamikaze1985
,
naruto780
,
shindo
,
seriously
,
gat
,
ace7
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
monz666
,
cedrickv93
,
tristan66
,
shiroyashagin
,
waurius59
,
bomihazuki
,
birmou
,
kenpokan
,
aurondu30
,
snowbell
,
odv78
,
sephiroth07
,
shiranui
,
giusnake
,
strifedcloud
,
neckbreaker71
,
kwak
tuni
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
594
visites since opening :
419822
tuni
> blog
The Wolf Among Us S2 - Batman S2 & TWD S4 annoncés
Premier épisode de Batman The Enemy Within le 8 Août !
Pour The Walking Dead Saison 4 (Season Final) et The Wolf among Us Saison 2 il faudra attendre 2018
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/19/2017 at 03:03 PM by
tuni
comments (
7
)
goldmen33
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 03:04 PM
http://www.gamekyo.com/groupnews_article46529.html
kamikaze1985
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 03:05 PM
Et GoT saison 2?
tuni
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 03:06 PM
goldmen33
birmou
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 03:17 PM
Putain yes
eldrick
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 03:18 PM
Parfait game of throne était déjà une bonne purge bref tant mieux pour The Wolf among Us
linkstar
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 03:39 PM
Walking Dead vraiment la fin ? Je suis étonné. En tout cas, c'est top pour TWAU.
gally099
posted
the 07/19/2017 at 03:55 PM
goldmen33
moi je veux borderlands !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo