The Wolf Among Us
name : The Wolf Among Us
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Telltale Games
genre : adventure
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3
tuni
tuni
The Wolf Among Us S2 - Batman S2 & TWD S4 annoncés
Premier épisode de Batman The Enemy Within le 8 Août !

Pour The Walking Dead Saison 4 (Season Final) et The Wolf among Us Saison 2 il faudra attendre 2018

    posted the 07/19/2017 at 03:03 PM by tuni
    comments (7)
    goldmen33 posted the 07/19/2017 at 03:04 PM
    http://www.gamekyo.com/groupnews_article46529.html
    kamikaze1985 posted the 07/19/2017 at 03:05 PM
    Et GoT saison 2?
    tuni posted the 07/19/2017 at 03:06 PM
    goldmen33
    birmou posted the 07/19/2017 at 03:17 PM
    Putain yes
    eldrick posted the 07/19/2017 at 03:18 PM
    Parfait game of throne était déjà une bonne purge bref tant mieux pour The Wolf among Us
    linkstar posted the 07/19/2017 at 03:39 PM
    Walking Dead vraiment la fin ? Je suis étonné. En tout cas, c'est top pour TWAU.
    gally099 posted the 07/19/2017 at 03:55 PM
    goldmen33 moi je veux borderlands !
