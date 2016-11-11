profile
Dishonored 2
25
Likes
Likers
name : Dishonored 2
platform : PC
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Arkane Studios
genre : stealth-action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 11/11/2016
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
davydems
8
Likes
Likers
davydems
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 52
visites since opening : 54579
davydems > blog
Réception du jour
10 euros sur RushOnGames

    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/19/2017 at 10:38 AM by davydems
    comments (7)
    torotoro59 posted the 07/19/2017 at 10:40 AM
    Un petit bijoux amuse toi bien
    mikaou posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:00 AM
    Pas encore fini, mais bonne ambiance, très bon jeu
    lazzaroxx posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:01 AM
    Bon jeu, il est top
    iglooo posted the 07/19/2017 at 11:10 AM
    nakata posted the 07/19/2017 at 12:00 PM
    Rushongame ? Il vait quoi ce site ? J'ai jamais osé passer à l'acte d'achat (rétro comme jeux neufs)...
    nakata posted the 07/19/2017 at 12:01 PM
    Vaut*
    davydems posted the 07/19/2017 at 12:45 PM
    nakata envoi et réception rapide (moins d'une semaine en lettre max) j'a eu aucun problème avec eux. torotoro59 lazzaroxx mikaou THX
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre