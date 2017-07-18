Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch et de la3DS :
Nintendo Europe a mis à jour son planning. Le Voici :
- Splatoon 2 : 21 juillet
- Hey! Pikmin : 28 juillet
- Miitopia : 28 juillet
- Dr. Kawashima's Devilish Brain Training : Can you stay focused? : 28 juillet
- Monster Hunter Stories (distribué par Nintendo Europe) : 08 septembre
- Metroid : Samus Returns : 15 septembre
- Metroid : Samus Returns - Legacy Edition : 15 septembre
- Pokemon Silver Edition : 22 septembre
- Pokemon Gold Edition : 22 septembre
- Pokken Tournament DX : 22 septembre
- Yo-Kai Watch 2 : Psychic Specters : 29 septembre
- Mario & Luigi : Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions : 06 octobre
- Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns : 13 otobre
- Super Mario Odyssey : 27 octobre
- Pokémon Ultra Sun : 17 novembre
- Pokémon Ultra Moon : 17 novembre
- Pokémon Ultra Sun - Fan-Edition : 17 novembre
- Pokémon Ultra Moon - Fan-Edition : 17 novembre
- Pokémon Ultra Sun & Pokémon Ultra Moon - Ultra Dual Edition : 17 novembre
- Fire Emblem Warriors for Nintendo Switch : Fin d’année
- Fire Emblem Warriors for Nintendo 3DS : Fin d’année
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy : Fin d’année
- Untitled Kirby game for Nintendo 3DS : Hiver
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Hiver
- The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim : Hiver
- Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Blue + Splatoon 2 : 21 juillet
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - Splatoon 2 Edition : 21 juillet
- Nintendo Switch Accessory Set (Carry Case + Screen Protector) - Splatoon 2 Edition : 21 juillet
- Joy-Con Pair (Neon Green/Neon Pink) : 28 juillet
- New Nintendo 2DS XL - Black and Turquoise : 28 juillet
- New Nintendo 2DS XL - White and Orange : 28 juillet
- Nintendo Classic Mini : Super Nintendo Entertainment System : 29 septembre
A noter donc que c’est Nintendo qui distribuera The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim. Une fin d’année riche donc…
