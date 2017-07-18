Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
all
France : Sorties 3DS et Nintendo Switch fin d’année 2017
Nintendo




Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch et de la3DS :



Nintendo Europe a mis à jour son planning. Le Voici :

- Splatoon 2 : 21 juillet
- Hey! Pikmin : 28 juillet
- Miitopia : 28 juillet
- Dr. Kawashima's Devilish Brain Training : Can you stay focused? : 28 juillet



- Monster Hunter Stories (distribué par Nintendo Europe) : 08 septembre
- Metroid : Samus Returns : 15 septembre
- Metroid : Samus Returns - Legacy Edition : 15 septembre
- Pokemon Silver Edition : 22 septembre
- Pokemon Gold Edition : 22 septembre
- Pokken Tournament DX : 22 septembre
- Yo-Kai Watch 2 : Psychic Specters : 29 septembre



- Mario & Luigi : Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions : 06 octobre
- Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns : 13 otobre
- Super Mario Odyssey : 27 octobre



- Pokémon Ultra Sun : 17 novembre
- Pokémon Ultra Moon : 17 novembre
- Pokémon Ultra Sun - Fan-Edition : 17 novembre
- Pokémon Ultra Moon - Fan-Edition : 17 novembre
- Pokémon Ultra Sun & Pokémon Ultra Moon - Ultra Dual Edition : 17 novembre



- Fire Emblem Warriors for Nintendo Switch : Fin d’année
- Fire Emblem Warriors for Nintendo 3DS : Fin d’année
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy : Fin d’année
- Untitled Kirby game for Nintendo 3DS : Hiver
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Hiver
- The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim : Hiver



- Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Blue + Splatoon 2 : 21 juillet
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - Splatoon 2 Edition : 21 juillet
- Nintendo Switch Accessory Set (Carry Case + Screen Protector) - Splatoon 2 Edition : 21 juillet
- Joy-Con Pair (Neon Green/Neon Pink) : 28 juillet
- New Nintendo 2DS XL - Black and Turquoise : 28 juillet
- New Nintendo 2DS XL - White and Orange : 28 juillet
- Nintendo Classic Mini : Super Nintendo Entertainment System : 29 septembre

A noter donc que c’est Nintendo qui distribuera The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim. Une fin d’année riche donc…

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/285417-nintendo-europe-retail-game-hardware-releases-for-the-rest-of-2
    posted the 07/18/2017 at 05:38 PM by link49
    comments (26)
    sonilka posted the 07/18/2017 at 05:46 PM
    Mon second semestre sera clairement aux couleurs de Nintendo. Splatoon 2, Metroid, Monster Hunters Stories, Mario & Luigi et Xenoblade 2 de sur et peut etre Mario Odyssey et Pokémon USUL. Solide.
    arikado posted the 07/18/2017 at 05:49 PM
    A noter donc que c’est Nintendo qui distribuera The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim. Une fin d’année riche donc…

    Je me demandais justement ce qu'il faisait dans le planning Nintendo ^^. Et tout ça sans compter les tiers et les Indés. Pour ma part ça sera comme sonilka , une fin d'année très Nintendo et jeux sur console Nintendo. Je verrai ce qui sort sur ps4 pour faire quand même vivre ma console ^^
    link49 posted the 07/18/2017 at 05:55 PM
    Le gros jeu du mois prochain sera Mario + Lapins Cretins, mais c'est Ubisoft qui s'en chargera...
    hyoga57 posted the 07/18/2017 at 05:57 PM
    link49 Il y a également Night of Azure 2 le 27 octobre sur Switch...
    shincloud posted the 07/18/2017 at 05:59 PM
    hyoga57 il y a aussi Fate/EXTELLA
    arikado posted the 07/18/2017 at 06:02 PM
    hyoga57 shincloud oui mais la liste donne uniquement les jeux édités par Nintendo ^^ Je crois que ces deux là n'en font pas partie. J'y avais pensé aussi au début
    svr posted the 07/18/2017 at 06:28 PM
    Nintendo on très bien gérés leurs planning 2017 !
    neojeet posted the 07/18/2017 at 06:37 PM
    Sur le site jap de Nintendo on voit la date de sortie de fire emblem fin septembre.
    hyoga57 posted the 07/18/2017 at 06:42 PM
    arikado Pourtant il y a Skyrim, bizarre tout ça.

    C'est certainement un complot.
    gamergunz posted the 07/18/2017 at 06:42 PM
    tu as oublié le cross over Mario/lapin crétins pour août
    arikado posted the 07/18/2017 at 06:44 PM
    hyoga57 Apparemment skyrim c'est Nintendo qui le distribue, s'pour ça
    zaifire posted the 07/18/2017 at 06:55 PM
    Du coté de Nintendo pour moi ce sera Samus returns Xenoblade 2 et la Switch + Super Mario Odyssey
    dioz posted the 07/18/2017 at 06:59 PM
    Je me prendrai Mario+Lapins en Août, Metroid en Septembre, Mario Odyssey en Octobre, j'espère Xenobade 2 en Novembre ou Décembre et peut-être Layton.
    zaifire posted the 07/18/2017 at 07:03 PM
    Lady Layton est prévu pour l'Europe ?
    dioz posted the 07/18/2017 at 07:05 PM
    zaifire oui http://www.gamekyo.com/videofr40249_lady-layton-version-3ds-confirmee-en-europe.html
    zaifire posted the 07/18/2017 at 07:22 PM
    dioz cool
    innelan posted the 07/18/2017 at 07:30 PM
    Mario lapin n'est pas distribué par Nintendo ?
    link49 posted the 07/18/2017 at 07:34 PM
    hyoga57 Exact, mais pas distribué par Nintendo Europe.

    gamergunz C'est un jeu distribué par Ubisoft.

    innelan Non, Nintendo laisse faire Ubisoft...
    cyr posted the 07/18/2017 at 07:48 PM
    des choix devront être fait. Certains titre, je vais pas hésiter...mais pour d'autre, je veux en voir plus avant de me décidé.
    link49 posted the 07/18/2017 at 07:49 PM
    cyr Me connaissant, je vais être faible et craqué pour une bonne partie de ses jeux...
    cyr posted the 07/18/2017 at 07:58 PM
    link49 Je pense me prendre a coup sur, mario odyssée et xenoblade 2.
    En fonction des tests, le remake de metroid 2, mario et les lapin crétin, skyrim.
    link49 posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:17 PM
    cyr Pareil, je suis curieux de voir comment va s'en sortir le jeu d'Ubisoft niveau notes...
    mrpixel posted the 07/19/2017 at 06:13 AM
    link49 Mario aidera bien, ne t'en fais pas.
    link49 posted the 07/19/2017 at 06:41 AM
    mrpixel Possible, mais je pense que ça sera plus vu comme un jeu Ubisoft...
    mrpixel posted the 07/19/2017 at 06:42 AM
    link49 Bah apres dans son genre ca a l'air sympa, c'est Ubi derriere mais Nintendo ont du beaucoup surveiller le projet, ils ne laisseraient pas un studio entacher l'image de leur icône je pense.
    link49 posted the 07/19/2017 at 06:45 AM
    mrpixel C'est clair. En tout cas, j'espère que le résultat sera à la hauteur...
