shanks
trez
,
funkenstein
,
greil93
,
atyby28
,
youki
,
cuthbert
,
shampix
,
ichigoo
,
maksamo
,
kiku1x
,
trezert
,
liquidus00
,
innake
,
fantacitron
,
stonesjack
,
darkkain80
,
milo42
,
strifedcloud
,
rixlos
,
roy001
,
klepapangue
,
fleauriant
,
minx
,
sorow
,
thib50
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
grimmroy
,
leykel
,
achille
,
tvirus
,
rosewood
,
shincloud
,
sephiroth07
,
sauronsg
,
kurosama
,
fullbuster
,
lanni
,
pokute
,
kasumi
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
terminator
,
mickurt
,
furtifdor
,
momotaros
,
drakeramore
,
fuji
,
bibi300
,
loudiyi
,
darkvador
,
jeanouillz
,
wanda
,
anonymous340
,
goldmen33
,
svr
,
shurax93
,
lz
,
x1x2
,
lafontaine
,
monsieurpatcher
,
linkiorra
,
diablass59
,
monkeydluffy
,
supatony
,
gunotak
,
heracles
,
ykarin
,
giusnake
,
waurius59
,
monnette
,
kyogamer
,
hir0k
,
spaaz
,
link49
,
battossai
,
darkfoxx
,
anakaris
,
dedrial
,
kamikaze1985
,
kisukesan
,
dx93
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
ellie
,
eldren
,
elmax
,
darkyx
,
murasamune
,
arngrim
,
jojoplay4
,
octobar
,
astralbouille
,
indianajones
,
hyoga57
,
airzoom
,
link80
,
docteurdeggman
,
eruroraito7
,
archesstat
,
fortep
,
davidhm
,
jorostar
,
chester
,
corvo
,
lordguyver
,
seriouslo
,
seriously
,
geugeuz
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
edgar
,
bliss02
,
sora78
,
jeuxtorrents
,
racsnk
,
chatbleu
,
kabuki
,
leblogdeshacka
,
shiroyashagin
,
51love
,
shindo
,
neckbreaker71
,
sphinx
,
tuni
,
iglooo
,
lucaslegamer
,
obi2kanobi
,
torotoro59
,
kali
,
mrpixel
,
marchand2sable
,
coco6767
shanks
articles: 678
678
visites since opening: 1285168
1285168
shanks
> blog
all
Divers
Jeux Video
Sketch
Cinéma
Infos en vrac
Foot
Le rien
Questions connes
Aide aux succès
E3 2012
Game of Thrones
(Jolies ?) images
Antique Carnevale (Square Enix) n'est pas un jeu smartphone !
Jeux Video
C'est donc un jeu sur navigateur (via Yahoo Japan's Game Plus).
posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:24 AM by
shanks
comments (
18
)
gat
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:25 AM
C'est mon gif ça.
milo42
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:25 AM
eldren
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:25 AM
balf
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:26 AM
C'est pire donc
hyoga57
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:26 AM
kurosama
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:31 AM
Je vote pr le gif
rbz
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:35 AM
on savait tous que t'allais trollé lulz
nady
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:36 AM
La question reste de savoir si les navigateurs internet des consoles et des smartphones pourront le faire tourner à 100%
Vivement les bench de DigitalFoundry
luren
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:37 AM
ce troll!!!
guiguif
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:39 AM
sora78
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:39 AM
cladstrife59
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:45 AM
birmou
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:57 AM
...
captaintoad974
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:57 AM
Antique arnaque
sonilka
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:58 AM
L'enfoiré
le gif et le logo
evilchris
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 12:11 PM
En même temps vu la gueule du jeu vous vous attendiez à quoi une sortie en 2022 sur PS5 ?
gamekyo
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 12:53 PM
cool il finira d'arriver sur steam
kabuki
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 12:57 PM
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Vivement les bench de DigitalFoundry