Antique Carnevale (Square Enix) n'est pas un jeu smartphone !
Jeux Video








C'est donc un jeu sur navigateur (via Yahoo Japan's Game Plus).










    posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:24 AM by shanks
    comments (18)
    gat posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:25 AM
    C'est mon gif ça.
    milo42 posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:25 AM
    eldren posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:25 AM
    balf posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:26 AM
    C'est pire donc
    hyoga57 posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:26 AM
    kurosama posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:31 AM
    Je vote pr le gif
    rbz posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:35 AM
    on savait tous que t'allais trollé lulz
    nady posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:36 AM
    La question reste de savoir si les navigateurs internet des consoles et des smartphones pourront le faire tourner à 100%

    Vivement les bench de DigitalFoundry
    luren posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:37 AM
    ce troll!!!
    guiguif posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:39 AM
    sora78 posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:39 AM
    cladstrife59 posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:45 AM
    birmou posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:57 AM
    ...
    captaintoad974 posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:57 AM
    Antique arnaque
    sonilka posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:58 AM
    L'enfoiré le gif et le logo
    evilchris posted the 07/18/2017 at 12:11 PM
    En même temps vu la gueule du jeu vous vous attendiez à quoi une sortie en 2022 sur PS5 ?
    gamekyo posted the 07/18/2017 at 12:53 PM
    cool il finira d'arriver sur steam
    kabuki posted the 07/18/2017 at 12:57 PM
