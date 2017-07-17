profile
Windjammers: Les versions PS4 et Vita se datent
Et ce sera donc le 29 Aout que reviendra sur PS4 et PSVita le jeu Neo Geo culte Windjammers, avec l'ajout en plus d'un mode online.

    posted the 07/17/2017 at 07:20 PM by guiguif
    comments (15)
    sussudio posted the 07/17/2017 at 07:35 PM
    il va cartonné avec son mode online
    ikaruga posted the 07/17/2017 at 07:55 PM
    Gros kiff ce jeux ! Dommage que le temps soit tres limité !
    cail2 posted the 07/17/2017 at 08:02 PM
    Y'a pas un Limited Run prévu pour ce titre ? :bave
    guiguif posted the 07/17/2017 at 08:06 PM
    cail2 surement vu qu'ils ont deja sorti un de leur jeu dont j'ai plus le nom, et vont sortir Ys Origin et Wonderboy
    cail2 posted the 07/17/2017 at 08:52 PM
    guiguif
    D'ailleurs vivement qu'il sortent chez LR ces deux-là
    thomass2 posted the 07/17/2017 at 09:35 PM
    Ce jeu est une merveille
    egguibs posted the 07/17/2017 at 10:24 PM
    putain hate qu'il sorte pour que je vous mette tous la misère
    evojink posted the 07/18/2017 at 05:07 AM
    C'est exactement le meme jeu (disk jam) qu'ils ont offert sur le ps plus il y a peu, en dehors des graphisme ?
    guiguif posted the 07/18/2017 at 05:29 AM
    evojink meme principe mais la c'est l'original, pas la copie.
    raeglin posted the 07/18/2017 at 06:19 AM
    Un jeu qui aurait tellement sa place sur switch, même si la version Vita me remplit de joie perso
    thomass2 posted the 07/18/2017 at 07:15 AM
    evojink bien plus nerveux windjammer, et puis c'est la base des jeux de freesbee, tu peux le choper fastoche en émulation si tu veux l'essayer.

    Disk jam pour moi c'est la version du pauvre.

    raeglin Jouer a windjammers sur vita , jamais de la vie ^^ l'exclu sautera bientot comme toutes les pseudos exclus.
    hyoga57 posted the 07/18/2017 at 09:28 AM
    Et ça réclame encore des exclusivités PlayStation sur Switch.

    Malheureusement pour vous, ce Windjammers ne fait pas partie de la gamme ACA Neo Geo et ne sortira pas sur Switch, ni sur Xbox One ou Steam...
    guiguif posted the 07/18/2017 at 11:59 AM
    thomass2 jouer a une console Playstation, jamais de la vie Fixed
    gally099 posted the 07/18/2017 at 12:44 PM
    gally099 posted the 07/18/2017 at 12:45 PM
    hyoga57 console virtuelle snes, un jour peut être sur switch (en attendant je peux y jouer sur ma retron) !
