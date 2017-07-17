home page
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Windjammers: Les versions PS4 et Vita se datent
Et ce sera donc le 29 Aout que reviendra sur PS4 et PSVita le jeu Neo Geo culte Windjammers, avec l'ajout en plus d'un mode online.
posted the 07/17/2017 at 07:20 PM by guiguif
guiguif
sussudio
posted
the 07/17/2017 at 07:35 PM
il va cartonné avec son mode online
ikaruga
posted
the 07/17/2017 at 07:55 PM
Gros kiff ce jeux ! Dommage que le temps soit tres limité !
cail2
posted
the 07/17/2017 at 08:02 PM
Y'a pas un Limited Run prévu pour ce titre ? :bave
guiguif
posted
the 07/17/2017 at 08:06 PM
cail2
surement vu qu'ils ont deja sorti un de leur jeu dont j'ai plus le nom, et vont sortir Ys Origin et Wonderboy
cail2
posted
the 07/17/2017 at 08:52 PM
guiguif
D'ailleurs vivement qu'il sortent chez LR ces deux-là
thomass2
posted
the 07/17/2017 at 09:35 PM
Ce jeu est une merveille
egguibs
posted
the 07/17/2017 at 10:24 PM
putain hate qu'il sorte pour que je vous mette tous la misère
evojink
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 05:07 AM
C'est exactement le meme jeu (disk jam) qu'ils ont offert sur le ps plus il y a peu, en dehors des graphisme ?
guiguif
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 05:29 AM
evojink
meme principe mais la c'est l'original, pas la copie.
raeglin
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 06:19 AM
Un jeu qui aurait tellement sa place sur switch, même si la version Vita me remplit de joie perso
thomass2
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 07:15 AM
evojink
bien plus nerveux windjammer, et puis c'est la base des jeux de freesbee, tu peux le choper fastoche en émulation si tu veux l'essayer.
Disk jam pour moi c'est la version du pauvre.
raeglin
Jouer a windjammers sur vita , jamais de la vie ^^ l'exclu sautera bientot comme toutes les pseudos exclus.
hyoga57
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 09:28 AM
Et ça réclame encore des exclusivités PlayStation sur Switch.
Malheureusement pour vous, ce Windjammers ne fait pas partie de la gamme ACA Neo Geo et ne sortira pas sur Switch, ni sur Xbox One ou Steam...
guiguif
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 11:59 AM
thomass2
jouer a une console Playstation, jamais de la vie
Fixed
gally099
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 12:44 PM
gally099
posted
the 07/18/2017 at 12:45 PM
hyoga57
console virtuelle snes, un jour peut être sur switch (en attendant je peux y jouer sur ma retron) !
