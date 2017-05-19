ajouter un titre
jenicris > blog
Cette voix de rêve...du pur génie!




    posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:23 PM by jenicris
    comments (5)
    floflo posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:42 PM
    Jenicris ça deja été partagé sur le site il y a quelques temps. C'était deja toi ?
    Il est exceptionnel ce gars. Ça fait 15 ans qu'on se tape des émissions de chant nulles en France.
    Faudrait le faire participer à The Voice chez nous
    bianh posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:46 PM
    Je viens de prendre la baffe de ma vie....
    jenicris posted the 05/19/2017 at 11:17 PM
    floflo je l'avais découvert ce jour là également.

    The Show Must Go On...

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ul3kpE1qcow
    nature posted the 05/19/2017 at 11:29 PM
    Je connaissais déjà, il chante mieux le SOS que daniel balavoine ! Une perle rare !
    rickles posted the 05/19/2017 at 11:31 PM
    J'ai dû le repasser 3 fois pour me rendre compte que c'était en français par contre.
