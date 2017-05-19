home page
ajouter un titre
profile
31
Likes
Likers
jenicris
Cette voix de rêve...du pur génie!
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:23 PM by
jenicris
comments (
5
)
floflo
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:42 PM
Jenicris ça deja été partagé sur le site il y a quelques temps. C'était deja toi ?
Il est exceptionnel ce gars. Ça fait 15 ans qu'on se tape des émissions de chant nulles en France.
Faudrait le faire participer à The Voice chez nous
bianh
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:46 PM
Je viens de prendre la baffe de ma vie....
jenicris
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 11:17 PM
floflo
je l'avais découvert ce jour là également.
The Show Must Go On...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ul3kpE1qcow
nature
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 11:29 PM
Je connaissais déjà, il chante mieux le SOS que daniel balavoine ! Une perle rare !
rickles
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 11:31 PM
J'ai dû le repasser 3 fois pour me rendre compte que c'était en français par contre.
