name : Destiny 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Bungie
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox One
Destiny 2 finalement en 60 fps sur PS4 Pro ?

Sur YouTube en tout cas. Quand on vous dit que le streaming c'est l'avenir.

    posted the 05/19/2017 at 08:48 PM by gat
    joel9413 posted the 05/19/2017 at 08:50 PM
    plistter posted the 05/19/2017 at 08:51 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BfhMdLuvbcA&t=0s
    lightning posted the 05/19/2017 at 08:53 PM
    c'est les boîtiers de captures Elgato qui capture les vidéos en 60fps par défaut
    chester posted the 05/19/2017 at 08:54 PM
    Sacré Gat
    macbeal posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:00 PM
    Hâte de le voir tourner sur scorpio celui là
    shambala93 posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:02 PM
    L'enfoiré ^^
    sh4kur posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:40 PM
    Uncapped sur PC, PC MASTER RACE.
    tolgafury posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:11 PM
    Non le streaming c'est pas l'avenir ! Pour moi en tout cas ! J'aime pas le streaming !
