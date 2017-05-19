profile
Overwatch
nujaa > blog
Mix Play #1 "Beginning" - Overwatch :)
Coucou par ici ! Un viewer a fait un montage sympatique de moments de mon stream, peut être que ça en intéresse certains de voir un peu d'Overwatch niveau top 500.



Des bisous
    posted the 05/19/2017 at 07:11 PM by nujaa
