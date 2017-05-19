home page
name :
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
racing
multiplayer :
oui
european release date :
04/28/2017
asakk
articles :
204
visites since opening :
175446
asakk
> blog
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sur Switch à 39.58€ @ Amazon.es
Mario kart 8 Deluxe pour 39.58€ sur Amazon.es
https://www.amazon.es/dp/B01N7RLGIJ
Le lien es non sponsorisé
https://www.amazon.es/dp/B01N7RLGIJ
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/19/2017 at 06:54 PM by asakk
asakk
comments (
5
)
sonilka
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 06:58 PM
Effectivement le lien n'est pas sponsorisé. Y en a pas
asakk
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 07:00 PM
voila corrigé
mugi
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 07:01 PM
41 centimes de moins que le jour de sa sortie !
Décidément....
Fini le day one pour moi !
sonilka
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 07:02 PM
asakk
du coup, tu t'es pris la Switch ? Ou tu as résisté ?
thomass2
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 07:03 PM
dommage ca aurait permis de faire des concours
Décidément....
Fini le day one pour moi !