profile
Tekken 7
2
Likes
Likers
name : Tekken 7
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tekken Team
genre : fighting
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 06/02/2017
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
foxstep
79
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1328
visites since opening : 1340422
foxstep > blog
Tekken 7: Le nouveau trailer en Gifs
Quelque gifs du nouveau trailer Tekken 7 :












Pour ceux qui ont manqué le trailer:

Foxstep
    tags : trailer story tekken 7 gifs
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/19/2017 at 04:36 PM by foxstep
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre