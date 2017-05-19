« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Owlboy -indé- sortira aussi sur Switch

Jeu déjà disponible sur PC/MAC/LINUX

88% (version PC)
http://www.metacritic.com/game/pc/owlboy


http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2017/05/owlboy_is_coming_to_the_switch
    posted the 05/19/2017 at 07:38 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    olimar59 posted the 05/19/2017 at 07:35 AM
    C'est joli mais ça à l'air chiant
