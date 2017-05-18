profile
all
Qui est papa sur le site ?
Je vient de rentrer dans le club il y a 2 jours

Tout conseil est bon a prendre
    posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:43 PM by sussudio
    comments (4)
    yagamiraiko posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:44 PM
    Félicitation !!!
    Moi j'en ai deux et ce n'est pas de tout repos w
    darker posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:44 PM
    Félicitation !!!! un minimoi !!! futur adepte du jeu video ahahaha!!
    hatwa posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:44 PM
    Félicitations fille ou garçon ?
    sussudio posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:45 PM
    hatwa darker yagamiraiko Merci

    Il s'appelle Adam, c'est un tough boy
