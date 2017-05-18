« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Arms
15
Likes
Likers
name : Arms
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : fighting
multiplayer : oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
82
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1632
visites since opening : 1909846
nicolasgourry > blog
Arms -Switch- : Framerate


Conclusion :
1080p / 60 fps en solo
900p / 60 fps à 2 joueurs
900p / 30 fps à 4 joueurs
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/18/2017 at 04:59 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    olimar59 posted the 05/18/2017 at 05:14 PM
    Je l'attends avec impatience.
    basto posted the 05/18/2017 at 05:23 PM
    Pas convaincu au début mais la il me donne bien envie ! En plus j'avais bien aimé punch out à la wiimote !
    donkusei posted the 05/18/2017 at 05:23 PM
    La conclusion complète :

    1080p / 60 fps en solo
    900p / 60 fps à 2 joueurs
    900p / 30 fps à 4 joueurs

    C'est du tout bon !
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/18/2017 at 05:25 PM
    donkusei et voilà
    flom posted the 05/18/2017 at 05:40 PM
    Je teeterais ća lors de la session du 27. Se pourrait-il que je retourne ma veste ? Ça dependra beaucoup du gameplay manette mais ça m etonnerai quand meme....
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre