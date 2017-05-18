home page
profile
escobar
,
loudiyi
,
xenos14
,
hyoga57
,
vfries
,
asakim
,
lowckon
,
riuy
,
aros
,
genzzo
,
talaken
,
leblogdeshacka
,
minbox
,
anakaris
,
mambila2001
,
arngrim
,
eldrick
,
kaiserx
,
trungz
,
dantedemon
,
diablass59
,
artornass
,
ootaniisensei
,
nekonoctis
,
gunotak
,
odv78
,
rbz
,
rahxephon1
,
weldar
,
hado78
,
ravyxxs
,
sefirosuyanou
,
shanks
,
furtifdor
,
e3payne
,
ninjah
,
birmou
,
lusso
,
jozen15
,
fred2
,
laulau62
,
naruto780
,
vithia
,
grozourson
,
espiondu69
,
kabuki
,
shindo
,
slad
,
rockin
,
princesnake
,
roxloud
,
eldren
,
neckbreaker71
,
spilner
,
torotoro59
name :
Persona 5
platform :
PlayStation 3
editor :
Atlus
developer :
Atlus
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
profile
escobar
,
fullbuster
,
strifedcloud
,
asakim
,
lucrate
,
gunotak
,
eduardos
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
minx
,
fortep
,
tvirus
,
kurosama
,
terminator
,
shiroyashagin
,
nekonoctis
,
neckbreaker71
,
milo42
,
gat
fandenutella
lifestream dashboard
blog
blog
friends
groups
articles : 271
271
visites since opening : 373008
373008
fandenutella
> blog
Persona 5 sur Switch
Bonjour,
Je voudrais savoir si Persona 5 arrivera un jour sur Switch?
Bien à vous : )
posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:31 PM by fandenutella
fandenutella
comments ( 21 )
21
)
rbz
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:32 PM
toi tu va te faire bannir ^^
mooplol
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:33 PM
possible y a une version ps3 qui existe déjà donc un portage c'est pas absurde
jenicris
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:34 PM
Je dirais pas que c'est impossible mais il semble y avoir un accord d'exclusivité avec Sony.
thor
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:38 PM
Non.
minbox
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:39 PM
Non c'est une exclusivité PlayStation
sora78
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:40 PM
fandenutella
Yo,
Désolé mais le jeu est une exclusivité aux consoles de Sony (de la bouche du directeur de Atlus Amérique lui même)
vfries
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:42 PM
Ça serait pas mal sur un support portable, mais ça n'arrivera pas.
birmou
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:43 PM
https://twitter.com/JohnLHardin/status/816339149879799814?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dualshockers.com%2Fpersona-5-yakuza-0-playstation-exclusives-wont-come-switch-pc-atlus-confirms%2F
J’espère que ça répondra à la question.
shiver
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:44 PM
J'avoue qu'une petite localisation à la Nintendo ca l'aurait bien fait également, histoire d'avoir le jeu enfin en FR.
Mais ca c'est du fantasme^^
slad
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:44 PM
vfries
Sur Vita 2 en version P5G
thor
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:45 PM
slad
A l'E3, ça sera un titre de lancement d'ailleurs
captaintoad974
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:50 PM
Oui. En même temps que FF7R et Scalbound 2.
gat
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:52 PM
sora78
L'article est trollesque.
temporell
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:55 PM
de toutes façons même le PC Atlus s'en tape donc bon
edgar
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:57 PM
gat
Oui ça crève tellement les yeux en plus ...
hyoga57
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:57 PM
Cet article à clic et mensonger sur le titre.
antonaze
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:58 PM
C'est pas impossible dans le futur mais la c'est pas prevu.
killia
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 03:59 PM
un jour... lointain
minbox
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 04:10 PM
birmou
vive les exclusivités
floflo
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 04:12 PM
S'il devait sortir sur switch, il faudrait le traduire.
On est pas sur PlayStation hein.
raeglin
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 04:18 PM
Floflo
pas forcément FE : tokyo mirage Sessions ne l'était pas
