name : Persona 5
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
fandenutella > blog
Persona 5 sur Switch
Bonjour,

Je voudrais savoir si Persona 5 arrivera un jour sur Switch?

Bien à vous : )
    posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:31 PM by fandenutella
    comments (21)
    rbz posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:32 PM
    toi tu va te faire bannir ^^
    mooplol posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:33 PM
    possible y a une version ps3 qui existe déjà donc un portage c'est pas absurde
    jenicris posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:34 PM
    Je dirais pas que c'est impossible mais il semble y avoir un accord d'exclusivité avec Sony.
    thor posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:38 PM
    Non.
    minbox posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:39 PM
    Non c'est une exclusivité PlayStation
    sora78 posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:40 PM
    fandenutella Yo,
    Désolé mais le jeu est une exclusivité aux consoles de Sony (de la bouche du directeur de Atlus Amérique lui même)
    vfries posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:42 PM
    Ça serait pas mal sur un support portable, mais ça n'arrivera pas.
    birmou posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:43 PM
    https://twitter.com/JohnLHardin/status/816339149879799814?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dualshockers.com%2Fpersona-5-yakuza-0-playstation-exclusives-wont-come-switch-pc-atlus-confirms%2F

    J’espère que ça répondra à la question.
    shiver posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:44 PM
    J'avoue qu'une petite localisation à la Nintendo ca l'aurait bien fait également, histoire d'avoir le jeu enfin en FR.
    Mais ca c'est du fantasme^^
    slad posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:44 PM
    vfries Sur Vita 2 en version P5G
    thor posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:45 PM
    slad A l'E3, ça sera un titre de lancement d'ailleurs
    captaintoad974 posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:50 PM
    Oui. En même temps que FF7R et Scalbound 2.
    gat posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:52 PM
    sora78 L'article est trollesque.
    temporell posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:55 PM
    de toutes façons même le PC Atlus s'en tape donc bon
    edgar posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:57 PM
    gat Oui ça crève tellement les yeux en plus ...
    hyoga57 posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:57 PM
    Cet article à clic et mensonger sur le titre.
    antonaze posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:58 PM
    C'est pas impossible dans le futur mais la c'est pas prevu.
    killia posted the 05/18/2017 at 03:59 PM
    un jour... lointain
    minbox posted the 05/18/2017 at 04:10 PM
    birmou vive les exclusivités
    floflo posted the 05/18/2017 at 04:12 PM
    S'il devait sortir sur switch, il faudrait le traduire.
    On est pas sur PlayStation hein.
    raeglin posted the 05/18/2017 at 04:18 PM
    Floflo

    pas forcément FE : tokyo mirage Sessions ne l'était pas
