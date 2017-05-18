profile
Crash N.Sane Trilogy (PS4) : la jaquette définitive
Jeux Video


























Nan je déconne, c'est celle là :



(qui a quand même 4 références sur la présence de 3 jeux)
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:49 AM by shanks
    comments (26)
    rbz posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:50 AM
    j'ai badé XD même si je m'en branle du jeu.
    shincloud posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:51 AM
    tain j'aurai halluciné si c'était la première XD
    vfries posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:52 AM
    pas top dans les 2 cas.
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:52 AM
    Jaquette normale mais efficace

    J'espère que Crash Bandicoot sera dans Kingdom Hearts 3 !

    ...
    ...
    ...

    Bah oui, il a 4 doigts comme Mickey !

    lockelamorra35 posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:54 AM
    "(qui a quand même 4 références sur la présence de 3 jeux)"

    J'en compte 3, suis-je teubé?
    diablo posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:54 AM
    Ce viol
    evilchris posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:55 AM
    oh bowdel je descendais en bas de page pour crier au scandale après la 1ère aurais été un beau troll
    octobar posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:56 AM
    ok cette jaquette de paquet de céréales quoi... :/
    vfries posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:56 AM
    La 4e ref est la main ou le pegi ?
    gally099 posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:56 AM
    lockelamorra35
    j'en compte 4 aussi !
    megaman posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:57 AM
    limite je préfère la première, ce beau troll, xD (nan sérieux forcément que t'as des parodie comme ca, "include three games"... DUH C'EST UNE TRILOGIE C'EST DANS LE TITRE )
    raioh posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:01 AM
    lockelamorra35 :
    - Le titre "trilogy"
    - les 3 doigts de Crash
    - L'indication à droite
    - L'indication en bas
    On pourrait ajouté que l'artwork a un fond divisé aussi en 3
    et le petit Pegi qui ajoute un 3 comme une cerise sur le gateau
    racsnk posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:01 AM
    icebergbrulant
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:02 AM
    hatwa posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:05 AM
    narukamisan posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:09 AM
    lockelamorra35 j'en vois 5 crash à trois doigts pointé l'âge trois ans en bas et à droite three game et le titre trilogy mdr
    natedrake posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:10 AM
    Du coup, le dernier doigt de Crash est réservé au futur Crash Team Racing Remastered ?
    koji posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:11 AM
    Je le ferais mais j'aurai tellement aimer un remake de team racing.
    bloodytears posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:12 AM
    j'y ai cru
    gat posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:14 AM
    Ca va encore.
    aiolia081 posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:22 AM
    Only on 3 Playstation Internet
    slad posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:24 AM
    La translator's note
    mithrandir posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:34 AM
    Ça me plait bien
    birmou posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:36 AM
    Cette violence
    milk posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:52 AM
    berk ce jaune digne d un magazine people.
    milk posted the 05/18/2017 at 10:56 AM
    Mdr j ai lu trop vote en fait enorme le troll.
