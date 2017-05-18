home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
132
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trez
,
funkenstein
,
greil93
,
atyby28
,
youki
,
cuthbert
,
shampix
,
ichigoo
,
maksamo
,
kiku1x
,
trezert
,
liquidus00
,
innake
,
fantacitron
,
stonesjack
,
darkkain80
,
milo42
,
strifedcloud
,
rixlos
,
yurilowelle
,
klepapangue
,
fleauriant
,
minx
,
sorow
,
thib50
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
grimmroy
,
leykel
,
achille
,
tvirus
,
rosewood
,
shincloud
,
sephiroth07
,
sauronsg
,
kurosama
,
fullbuster
,
lanni
,
pokute
,
kasumi
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
terminator
,
mickurt
,
furtifdor
,
momotaros
,
drakeramore
,
fuji
,
bibi300
,
loudiyi
,
darkvador
,
jeanouillz
,
wanda
,
anonymous340
,
goldmen33
,
svr
,
shurax93
,
lz
,
x1x2
,
lafontaine
,
monsieurpatcher
,
linkiorra
,
diablass59
,
monkeydluffy
,
supatony
,
gunotak
,
heracles
,
ykarin
,
giusnake
,
waurius59
,
monnette
,
kyogamer
,
hir0k
,
spaaz
,
link49
,
battossai
,
darkfoxx
,
anakaris
,
dedrial
,
kamikaze1985
,
kisukesan
,
dx93
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
ellie
,
eldren
,
elmax
,
darkyx
,
murasamune
,
arngrim
,
jojoplay4
,
octobar
,
astralbouille
,
indianajones
,
hyoga57
,
minbox
,
airzoom
,
link80
,
docteurdeggman
,
eruroraito7
,
archesstat
,
fortep
,
davidhm
,
jorostar
,
chester
,
corvo
,
lordguyver
,
seriouslo
,
seriously
,
geugeuz
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
edgar
,
bliss02
,
sora78
,
jeuxtorrents
,
racsnk
,
chatbleu
,
kabuki
,
leblogdeshacka
,
shiroyashagin
,
51love
,
shindo
,
neckbreaker71
,
sphinx
,
tuni
,
iglooo
,
lucaslegamer
,
obi2kanobi
,
torotoro59
,
kali
,
joel9413
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
665
visites since opening :
1255538
shanks
> blog
all
Divers
Jeux Video
Sketch
Cinéma
Infos en vrac
Foot
Le rien
Questions connes
Aide aux succès
E3 2012
Game of Thrones
(Jolies ?) images
Crash N.Sane Trilogy (PS4) : la jaquette définitive
Jeux Video
Nan je déconne, c'est celle là :
(qui a quand même 4 références sur la présence de 3 jeux)
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:49 AM by
shanks
comments (
26
)
rbz
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 09:50 AM
j'ai badé XD même si je m'en branle du jeu.
shincloud
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 09:51 AM
tain j'aurai halluciné si c'était la première XD
vfries
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 09:52 AM
pas top dans les 2 cas.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 09:52 AM
Jaquette normale mais efficace
J'espère que Crash Bandicoot sera dans Kingdom Hearts 3 !
...
...
...
Bah oui, il a 4 doigts comme Mickey !
lockelamorra35
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 09:54 AM
"(qui a quand même 4 références sur la présence de 3 jeux)"
J'en compte 3, suis-je teubé?
diablo
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 09:54 AM
Ce viol
evilchris
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 09:55 AM
oh bowdel je descendais en bas de page pour crier au scandale
après la 1ère aurais été un beau troll
octobar
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 09:56 AM
ok cette jaquette de paquet de céréales quoi... :/
vfries
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 09:56 AM
La 4e ref est la main ou le pegi ?
gally099
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 09:56 AM
lockelamorra35
j'en compte 4 aussi !
megaman
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 09:57 AM
limite je préfère la première, ce beau troll, xD (nan sérieux forcément que t'as des parodie comme ca, "include three games"... DUH C'EST UNE TRILOGIE C'EST DANS LE TITRE
)
raioh
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:01 AM
lockelamorra35
:
- Le titre "trilogy"
- les 3 doigts de Crash
- L'indication à droite
- L'indication en bas
On pourrait ajouté que l'artwork a un fond divisé aussi en 3
et le petit Pegi qui ajoute un 3 comme une cerise sur le gateau
racsnk
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:01 AM
icebergbrulant
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:02 AM
hatwa
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:05 AM
narukamisan
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:09 AM
lockelamorra35
j'en vois 5 crash à trois doigts pointé l'âge trois ans en bas et à droite three game et le titre trilogy mdr
natedrake
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:10 AM
Du coup, le dernier doigt de Crash est réservé au futur Crash Team Racing Remastered ?
koji
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:11 AM
Je le ferais mais j'aurai tellement aimer un remake de team racing.
bloodytears
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:12 AM
j'y ai cru
gat
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:14 AM
Ca va encore.
aiolia081
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:22 AM
Only on 3 Playstation
Internet
slad
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:24 AM
La translator's note
mithrandir
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:34 AM
Ça me plait bien
birmou
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:36 AM
Cette violence
milk
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:52 AM
berk ce jaune digne d un magazine people.
milk
posted
the 05/18/2017 at 10:56 AM
Mdr j ai lu trop vote en fait enorme le troll.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
J'espère que Crash Bandicoot sera dans Kingdom Hearts 3 !
...
...
...
Bah oui, il a 4 doigts comme Mickey !
J'en compte 3, suis-je teubé?
j'en compte 4 aussi !
- Le titre "trilogy"
- les 3 doigts de Crash
- L'indication à droite
- L'indication en bas
On pourrait ajouté que l'artwork a un fond divisé aussi en 3
et le petit Pegi qui ajoute un 3 comme une cerise sur le gateau