name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
evilchris
Resident Evil Vendetta expérience PSVR
"Biohazard Vendetta Z Infected Experience" pour PsVR, une expérience qui permet de promouvoir gratuitement le prochain film RE Vendetta Disponible le 24 mai au Japon !



    tags : resident evil vendetta
    posted the 05/18/2017 at 08:51 AM by evilchris
    shincloud posted the 05/18/2017 at 08:58 AM
    C'est énorme
    minbox posted the 05/18/2017 at 09:04 AM
    C'est vraiment l'avenir
