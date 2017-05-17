" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur
124
gantzeur
Parole de Générique par Ganesh ( GOT , Robocop etc )
Y'a que du vrai

    posted the 05/17/2017 at 04:22 PM by gantzeur
    comments (3)
    administrateur posted the 05/17/2017 at 04:34 PM
    bloodytears posted the 05/17/2017 at 04:50 PM
    ouais bof quand même...je préfère quand il fait des imitations
    octobar posted the 05/17/2017 at 05:57 PM
    bien tenté mais bon l'idée est pas folle.
