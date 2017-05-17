« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Inti Creates -indé- annonce "Mighty Gunvolt Burst" Switch/3DS





Inti Creates développeur de "Blaster Master Zero"


http://www.nintendaily.com/2017/05/17/inti-creates-reveals-mighty-gunvolt-burst-switch-3ds/
    posted the 05/17/2017 at 03:49 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    raeglin posted the 05/17/2017 at 03:55 PM
    Sisi énorme.
    rendan posted the 05/17/2017 at 04:01 PM
    Yeahhhhhh cool
    vinze posted the 05/17/2017 at 04:04 PM
    Super , me suis refait blaster master zero avec le dlc gratos gunvolt, c'était bien cool au passage.
    megaman posted the 05/17/2017 at 04:07 PM
    autant ca me donne envie, autant ca me fais chier de filer du fric a comcept vu que y a mighty dedans, mwarf
    noad2 posted the 05/17/2017 at 04:47 PM
    Megaman ne confond pas comcept et Inti Creates ;o
    megaman posted the 05/17/2017 at 04:52 PM
    megaman je suis parfaitement au courant, mais vu que y a mighty N°9 dedans, crois bien que comcept en retire quelque chose

    c'est ca le problème, je veux supporter inticreate, mais pas ce chien d'inafune
    gamesebde3 posted the 05/17/2017 at 04:53 PM
    Dommage que ce soit des persos en SD
    citer un membre