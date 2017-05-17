home page
" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur
articles :
1185
visites since opening :
1112707
gantzeur
> blog
Benzaie " Les Vrai Power Rangers "
Avec Pat, Jessie Volt, Will, Ganesh & JDG
et petit hommage aux France Five
posted the 05/17/2017 at 01:53 PM by
gantzeur
sonilka
posted
the 05/17/2017 at 01:55 PM
C'est son kiff les pornstars non ?
rbz
posted
the 05/17/2017 at 01:56 PM
en remattant france five, j'ai vus que kamui jouait dedans quoi wtf XD
shin82
posted
the 05/17/2017 at 02:06 PM
Très bon episode ! Et les F5 j avais oublié que c etait vraiment pas mal foutu au niveau des chorées ! Manque juste Silver Mousquetaire !
gantzeur
posted
the 05/17/2017 at 02:11 PM
rbz
ouais
shin82
j'avoue je me souvenais plus que y'avait un peu de moyens
sora78
posted
the 05/17/2017 at 02:17 PM
sonilka
Manuel ferrara c'est son pote et oui en effet il ne s'en cache pas x)
Il a été au salon du Porno et à rencontré plein de stars à Las Vegas x)
victornewman
posted
the 05/17/2017 at 02:19 PM
sonilka
monsieur est connaisseur
angelsduck
posted
the 05/17/2017 at 02:21 PM
rbz
Et Golden Greg, donc deux des trois membres de Gaijin dash
allanoix
posted
the 05/17/2017 at 02:23 PM
Ce qui est drole c'est quil dénonce la supercherie power ranger /zyuranger et fait la meme avec les france five !!
liquidus00
posted
the 05/17/2017 at 02:36 PM
Le générique chanté par Ganesh est mortel
gavad
posted
the 05/17/2017 at 02:39 PM
allanoix
Justement c'est la chute.
gantzeur
posted
the 05/17/2017 at 02:43 PM
liquidus00
carrément
" et leurs poote noir " ^^
grundbeld
posted
the 05/17/2017 at 02:46 PM
Bon épisode avec un casting assez intelligent de sa part. Genre avec Volt les pucix avaient les gonades en ébullition dans les commentaires par exemple.
