" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
gantzeur > blog
Benzaie " Les Vrai Power Rangers "
Avec Pat, Jessie Volt, Will, Ganesh & JDG

et petit hommage aux France Five

    posted the 05/17/2017 at 01:53 PM by gantzeur
    comments (12)
    sonilka posted the 05/17/2017 at 01:55 PM
    C'est son kiff les pornstars non ?
    rbz posted the 05/17/2017 at 01:56 PM
    en remattant france five, j'ai vus que kamui jouait dedans quoi wtf XD
    shin82 posted the 05/17/2017 at 02:06 PM
    Très bon episode ! Et les F5 j avais oublié que c etait vraiment pas mal foutu au niveau des chorées ! Manque juste Silver Mousquetaire !
    gantzeur posted the 05/17/2017 at 02:11 PM
    rbz ouais

    shin82 j'avoue je me souvenais plus que y'avait un peu de moyens
    sora78 posted the 05/17/2017 at 02:17 PM
    sonilka Manuel ferrara c'est son pote et oui en effet il ne s'en cache pas x)
    Il a été au salon du Porno et à rencontré plein de stars à Las Vegas x)
    victornewman posted the 05/17/2017 at 02:19 PM
    sonilka monsieur est connaisseur
    angelsduck posted the 05/17/2017 at 02:21 PM
    rbz Et Golden Greg, donc deux des trois membres de Gaijin dash
    allanoix posted the 05/17/2017 at 02:23 PM
    Ce qui est drole c'est quil dénonce la supercherie power ranger /zyuranger et fait la meme avec les france five !!
    liquidus00 posted the 05/17/2017 at 02:36 PM
    Le générique chanté par Ganesh est mortel
    gavad posted the 05/17/2017 at 02:39 PM
    allanoix
    Justement c'est la chute.
    gantzeur posted the 05/17/2017 at 02:43 PM
    liquidus00 carrément " et leurs poote noir " ^^
    grundbeld posted the 05/17/2017 at 02:46 PM
    Bon épisode avec un casting assez intelligent de sa part. Genre avec Volt les pucix avaient les gonades en ébullition dans les commentaires par exemple.
