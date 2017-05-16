home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Metal Gear Solid KOJIMA THE MASTER
profile
21
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
giusnake
,
dantevoices
,
tvirus
,
milo42
,
link49
,
binou87
,
parazyt6425
,
fortep
,
minx
,
link80
,
jojoplay4
,
spawnini
,
odv78
,
sephiroth07
,
shiranui
,
musicforlife
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
thor
,
momotaros
,
diablo
soulsassassin
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
343
visites since opening :
304333
soulsassassin
> blog
Far Cry 5 Bientôt Annoncée...
A voir perso j'attends rien
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:13 PM by
soulsassassin
comments (
18
)
link80
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:13 PM
nan
jeanouillz
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:14 PM
Très belle faute d'orthographe dans le titre
gat
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:14 PM
On parle d'un nouveau The Crew aussi.
ripley
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:16 PM
Ubisoft c'est mort depuis Prince Of Persia
soulsassassin
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:17 PM
jeanouillz
Effectivement je vais corriger
kevisiano
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:17 PM
A voir j'ai bien aimé le 3 et 4, Primal un peu moins
chester
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:18 PM
soulsassassin
il y a aussi The Crew 2 qui sera présent à l'E3 2017
https://twitter.com/TheCrewFR/status/864511261404520448
joel9413
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:20 PM
A l'E3 très probablement.
sebastian
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:20 PM
Yep, pour cette année fiscale, on aura le nouvel Assassin's Creed, The Crew 2, Far Cry 5 et le prochain South Park.
soulsassassin
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:22 PM
chester
Ah pas vue merci
chester
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:24 PM
soulsassassin
revans
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:33 PM
Au top sa, j'adore les farcry perso mais je veux pas de the crew 2, qu'il me sorte la suite de prince of persia
warminos
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:42 PM
Remaster far cry 3 + far cry 5
kabuki
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:45 PM
En éspérant du niveau du 3 pour le scénario et les antagonistes
contra
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 04:49 PM
gat
chester
Un The Crew aussi ambitieux que le premier avec une conduite remaniée et surtout la puissance d'une Scorpio
chester
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 05:02 PM
contra
oui ça donne carrément envie j'espère aussi qu'ils vont changer de moteur graphique
shambala93
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 05:05 PM
gat
Punaise ça fait rêver ...
far cry, The Crew ... on est en 2014 ?
superbiidou
posted
the 05/16/2017 at 05:32 PM
Faudrait que je fasse le primal...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Punaise ça fait rêver ...
far cry, The Crew ... on est en 2014 ?