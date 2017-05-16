Metal Gear Solid KOJIMA THE MASTER
Far Cry 5 Bientôt Annoncée...

A voir perso j'attends rien
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:13 PM by soulsassassin
    comments (18)
    link80 posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:13 PM
    nan
    jeanouillz posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:14 PM
    Très belle faute d'orthographe dans le titre
    gat posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:14 PM
    On parle d'un nouveau The Crew aussi.
    ripley posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:16 PM
    Ubisoft c'est mort depuis Prince Of Persia
    soulsassassin posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:17 PM
    jeanouillz Effectivement je vais corriger
    kevisiano posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:17 PM
    A voir j'ai bien aimé le 3 et 4, Primal un peu moins
    chester posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:18 PM
    soulsassassin il y a aussi The Crew 2 qui sera présent à l'E3 2017 https://twitter.com/TheCrewFR/status/864511261404520448
    joel9413 posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:20 PM
    A l'E3 très probablement.
    sebastian posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:20 PM
    Yep, pour cette année fiscale, on aura le nouvel Assassin's Creed, The Crew 2, Far Cry 5 et le prochain South Park.
    soulsassassin posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:22 PM
    chester Ah pas vue merci
    chester posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:24 PM
    soulsassassin
    revans posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:33 PM
    Au top sa, j'adore les farcry perso mais je veux pas de the crew 2, qu'il me sorte la suite de prince of persia
    warminos posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:42 PM
    Remaster far cry 3 + far cry 5
    kabuki posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:45 PM
    En éspérant du niveau du 3 pour le scénario et les antagonistes
    contra posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:49 PM
    gat chester Un The Crew aussi ambitieux que le premier avec une conduite remaniée et surtout la puissance d'une Scorpio
    chester posted the 05/16/2017 at 05:02 PM
    contra oui ça donne carrément envie j'espère aussi qu'ils vont changer de moteur graphique
    shambala93 posted the 05/16/2017 at 05:05 PM
    gat
    Punaise ça fait rêver ...
    far cry, The Crew ... on est en 2014 ?
    superbiidou posted the 05/16/2017 at 05:32 PM
    Faudrait que je fasse le primal...
