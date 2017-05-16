ajouter un titre
jenicris
31
jenicris
articles : 272
visites since opening : 334103
Crytek tease son nouveau jeu


http://www.huntshowdown.com/
    posted the 05/16/2017 at 03:31 PM by jenicris
    comments (4)
    fearjc posted the 05/16/2017 at 03:40 PM
    il était temps depuis le temps qu'il a été annoncé celui la
    zabuza posted the 05/16/2017 at 03:48 PM
    A voir. Mais crytek et gameplay ça fait pas mouche
    bigsnake posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:17 PM
    zabuza
    Pas d'accord , Crysis est un excellent FPS .
    kabuki posted the 05/16/2017 at 04:51 PM
    bigsnake Far cry 1 aussi , lui et crysis vont tellement loin en gameplay pourtant (physique, IA etc)...
