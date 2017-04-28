Estimations
Voici des Estimations concernant les jeux suivants :
Selon Tsutaya d’abord, le jeu Mario Kart 8 Deluxe resterait stable à la première place, Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X perdrait une place, Fire Emblem Echoes perdrait deux places, Monster Hunter XX Double Cross resterait stable, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild resterait stable sur Nintendo Switch et perdrait deux places sur WiiU, Horizon Zero Dawn perdrait une place, 1-2-Switch perdrait trois places, Grand Theft Auto V gagnerait quatre places, NieR Automata resterait stable, Super Mario Maker sur 3DS perdrait deux places et Yo-kai Watch 3 : Sukiyaki gagnerait une place.
De plus, selon Comgnet, le jeu Mario Kart 8 Deluxe resterait stable à la première place, Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X resterait stable à la deuxième place, Fire Emblem Echoes serait septième, Horizon Zero Dawn serait dixième, Monster Hunter XX Double Cross resterait stable, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Prologue Chapter perdrait dix places, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild gagnerait six places sur Nintendo Switch, 1-2-Switch serait dix-septième et NieR Automata gagnerait douze places.
Enfin, pour terminer, voici quelques places intéressantes du Top Amazon Japon. Le jeu Mario Kart 8 Deluxe serait quatrième, Monster Hunter XX Double Cross serait seizième et The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch serait cinquième.
Au niveau Hardware, il ne devrait pas y avoir de changement. La Nintendo Switch serait première, suivie de la Ps4 et de la 3DS. Réponse mercredi prochain...
Source : http://www.tsutaya.co.jp/rank/game.html?r=W090
