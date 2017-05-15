Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :
Mai 2017
ULTRA STREET FIGHTER II : The Final Challengers (Capcom/Nintendo) – 26 mai 2017
Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS Europe) – 26 mai 2017
Juin 2017
ARMS (Nintendo) – 16 juin 2017
The Binding of Isaac : Afterbirth + (Headup Games) – 28 juin 2017
Juillet 2017
Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) – 21 juillet 2017
Fate/EXTELLA : The Umbral Star (Marvelous Europe) – 21 juillet 2017
Minecraft : Story Mode - The Complete Adventure (Telltale Games) – 21 juillet 2017
Sine Mora EX (THQ Nordic) – 31 juillet 2017
Août 2017
Troll and I (Maximum Games) – 15 août 2017
Redout (505 Games) – 31 août 2017
Septembre 2017
NBA 2K18 (2K Sports) – 15 septembre 2017
Cars 3 : Driven to Win (WBIE) – 22 septembre 2017
FIFA 18 (EA) – 28 septembre 2017
Q3 2017
Rime (Grey Box)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft)
The Elder Scrolls 5 : Skyrim (Bethesda Softworks)
Battle Chasers : Nightwar (THQ Nordic)
Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo)
2017
Rayman Legends : Definitive Edition (Ubisoft)
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo)
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (WBIE)
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo)
Steep (Ubisoft)
Payday 2 (Starbreeze)
2018
Fire Emblem (Nintendo)
Il faudra cependant attendre l’E3 2017 pour avoir d’autres dates plus précises, et d’autres annonces…
