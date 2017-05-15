Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Splatoon 2
14
Likes
Likers
name : Splatoon 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
311
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 14385
visites since opening : 14362473
link49 > blog
all
Sorties Nintendo Switch : Planning européen plus précis
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :



Mai 2017



ULTRA STREET FIGHTER II : The Final Challengers (Capcom/Nintendo) – 26 mai 2017
Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS Europe) – 26 mai 2017

Juin 2017



ARMS (Nintendo) – 16 juin 2017
The Binding of Isaac : Afterbirth + (Headup Games) – 28 juin 2017

Juillet 2017



Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) – 21 juillet 2017
Fate/EXTELLA : The Umbral Star (Marvelous Europe) – 21 juillet 2017
Minecraft : Story Mode - The Complete Adventure (Telltale Games) – 21 juillet 2017
Sine Mora EX (THQ Nordic) – 31 juillet 2017

Août 2017

Troll and I (Maximum Games) – 15 août 2017
Redout (505 Games) – 31 août 2017

Septembre 2017

NBA 2K18 (2K Sports) – 15 septembre 2017
Cars 3 : Driven to Win (WBIE) – 22 septembre 2017
FIFA 18 (EA) – 28 septembre 2017

Q3 2017

Rime (Grey Box)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft)
The Elder Scrolls 5 : Skyrim (Bethesda Softworks)
Battle Chasers : Nightwar (THQ Nordic)
Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo)

2017

Rayman Legends : Definitive Edition (Ubisoft)
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo)
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (WBIE)
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo)
Steep (Ubisoft)
Payday 2 (Starbreeze)

2018

Fire Emblem (Nintendo)

Il faudra cependant attendre l’E3 2017 pour avoir d’autres dates plus précises, et d’autres annonces…

Source : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?s=7bbf0c256fcd975db842731f492cf8f8&t=1374276
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/15/2017 at 03:22 PM by link49
    comments (5)
    gunstarred posted the 05/15/2017 at 03:24 PM
    Je n'ai pas vu Sonic dans la liste.
    birmou posted the 05/15/2017 at 03:24 PM
    Toujours pas de date pour Stardew Valley
    gat posted the 05/15/2017 at 03:31 PM
    ARMS, FE Warriors, Mario Odyssey et Xeno 2.

    Street II et Splatoon 2. Peut-être.

    Le reste osef.
    zabuza posted the 05/15/2017 at 03:33 PM
    Je pense pas que Mario rpg et Mario aventure sortira sur une même période, je m attend plus à un autre titre pour fin d année toujours pas annoncé
    sonilka posted the 05/15/2017 at 03:37 PM
    Ah oui tiens on en oublierait presque que Skyrim doit sortir sur Switch. Cette blague quand meme, deja que la version vendra pas du reve mais en plus elle va se pointer au pire moment. Fallait la faire sortir avant l'été. A croire que Bethesda a laché son jeu pour faire plaisir a Nintendo et qu'ils arretent de les saouler.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre