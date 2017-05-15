« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Trailer : One Piece : Unlimited World Red "Deluxe" (PS4/Switch)


60 images par seconde et du 1080p sur PS4 et Switch
720p (Portable Switch)
51 contenus DLC déjà sortis qui rajoutent des costumes et des quêtes seront inclus dans cette version
Inédit de cette version "Deluxe" : mode deux joueurs en local
    posted the 05/15/2017 at 09:11 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    deeper posted the 05/15/2017 at 09:23 AM
    En gros ce jeu c'est pour sortir au moins un jeu One piece par an...en attendant un nouveau Burning blood porter sur l'arc big mom
    gomutom posted the 05/15/2017 at 09:34 AM
    Il était déjà possible de jouer en local sur Ps3 et wiiU , pour la 3ds aucune idée par contre .
    geo118 posted the 05/15/2017 at 09:52 AM
    Ouais le jeu local existait déjà
    impair posted the 05/15/2017 at 09:56 AM
    On a une date de sortie ?
    mooplol posted the 05/15/2017 at 09:57 AM
    Il etait vraiment cool et beau sur vita
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/15/2017 at 10:21 AM
    Ça reste un jeu vita a la base dessus c'est cool après sur consoles de salon c'est pauvre.

    Passer votre chemin a moins qu'il soit en occas ou a 20-30€ neuf.
