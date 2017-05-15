profile
WRC 7 bientôt annoncé !
Le 5e WRC chez Bigben va bientôt se dévoiler. WRC 7 devrait sortir cette année !

Une photo teasing est dispo sur leur fb.

Lemagsportauto - http://www.lemagsportauto.com/wrc-7-annonce-bigben-interactive/23644/
    tags : bigben interactive wrc7 wrc2017 kt racing
    posted the 05/15/2017 at 04:31 AM by schwarzie
