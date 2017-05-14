profile
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
name : Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : N.C
genre : platform
multiplayer : non
guiguif
guiguif
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: nouvelle petite video
Nouvelle (trés) petite video de Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy avec le petit ours polaire de l'episode 2

    posted the 05/14/2017 at 10:10 PM by guiguif
    marchand2sable posted the 05/14/2017 at 10:20 PM
    Polar le retour ahah vivement le 30 juin
    jeanouillz posted the 05/14/2017 at 10:25 PM
    Le 2 et 3 n'étaient pas super répétitif ?
    guiguif posted the 05/14/2017 at 10:35 PM
    jeanouillz nan pourquoi ? D'ailleurs je les préfères au premier
    marchand2sable posted the 05/14/2017 at 10:46 PM
    Jeanouillz

    Pas du tout le plus varié est même le 3eme, mais il y a trop de niveaux en véhicule je préfère le 2 moi question level design et ambiance etc
