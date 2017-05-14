home page
profile
name :
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
N.C
genre :
platform
multiplayer :
non
guiguif
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: nouvelle petite video
Nouvelle (trés) petite video de Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy avec le petit ours polaire de l'episode 2
posted the 05/14/2017 at 10:10 PM by
guiguif
comments (
4
)
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 10:20 PM
Polar le retour ahah vivement le 30 juin
jeanouillz
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 10:25 PM
Le 2 et 3 n'étaient pas super répétitif ?
guiguif
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 10:35 PM
jeanouillz
nan pourquoi ? D'ailleurs je les préfères au premier
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 10:46 PM
Jeanouillz
Pas du tout le plus varié est même le 3eme, mais il y a trop de niveaux en véhicule je préfère le 2 moi question level design et ambiance etc
