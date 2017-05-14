profile
Il finit Prey en 5 minutes


5:42 pour être précis
GeekMPT - http://www.geekmpt.com/2017/05/prey-il-finit-le-jeu-en-5-minutes.html
    posted the 05/14/2017 at 09:45 PM by linkgar0u
    comments (5)
    shincloud posted the 05/14/2017 at 10:02 PM
    sa glitch de ouf, mais gg
    cyr posted the 05/14/2017 at 10:02 PM
    je compte mettre plus longtemps que lui, quand je l'aurai
    churos45 posted the 05/14/2017 at 10:13 PM
    Il n'y a aucune règle de collision en hauteur, près d'un plafond. ça m'est arrivé 2-3 fois de passer à travers, mais lors de la dernière je suis tombé dans le vide
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/14/2017 at 10:20 PM
    Et ben, le joueur était super preyssé de le finir !

    temporell posted the 05/14/2017 at 10:47 PM
    merci les dév. d'avoir fait un nouveau jeu super facile à speedrun mdr
