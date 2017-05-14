[pos=centre]
ratchet > blog
[Breaking Newsss] Pokémon "Eclipse" annoncé sur 3Ds et Switch !
OMG


http://www.pokemon-sunmooneclipse.com/fr-fr/

Ratchet. - Pokémon.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/14/2017 at 01:51 PM by ratchet
    comments (24)
    walkix posted the 05/14/2017 at 01:54 PM
    Le lien marche pas
    rayzorx09 posted the 05/14/2017 at 01:56 PM
    Ça ne marche pas...
    zabuza posted the 05/14/2017 at 01:56 PM
    http://www.pokemon-sunmooneclipse.com/fr-fr/
    thor posted the 05/14/2017 at 01:56 PM
    Article de merde, bonjour ? Ratchet à l'appareil, que puis-je pour vous ?
    kpax69 posted the 05/14/2017 at 01:56 PM
    c'est encore un fake
    hayatevibritania posted the 05/14/2017 at 01:57 PM
    Haha c'est du mytho les amigos
    shindo posted the 05/14/2017 at 01:57 PM
    ratchet posted the 05/14/2017 at 01:58 PM
    zabuza: ah merci, là c'est mieux ^^
    thor kpax69: Bah non ça marche chez moi... Demander a Zabuza...
    shindo posted the 05/14/2017 at 01:59 PM
    Se faire bait par Ratchet
    octobar posted the 05/14/2017 at 01:59 PM
    J'avais déjà prédit le sous-titre "Eclipse" :/ idée périmée.
    zabuza posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:00 PM
    octobar tu es l homme dans l ombre de Nintendo BB
    thor posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:00 PM
    ratchet Les trolls de ce niveau ne fonctionnent pas sur moi, tu sais.
    xxplosiiv posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:01 PM
    Oh putain
    The article
    zabuza posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:02 PM
    Faut enlever le dernier FR
    ratchet posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:02 PM
    zabuza: J'apporte une news, je me fais défoncer...
    antonaze posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:04 PM
    Ratchet C'est ptet parce que ni ton lien ni celui de Zabuza ne fonctionne ?
    sonilka posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:06 PM
    Rien sur Serebii. Et ton lien ne marche pas. Bizarre
    artemico posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:08 PM
    En 2 sec j'ai check internet, rien du tout. On s'ennuie le dimanche Ratchet ?
    amassous posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:08 PM
    zabuza posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:09 PM
    ratchet fait un print screen de la page que tu as
    walkix posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:13 PM
    Ratchet Waouh... T'es drôle toi... Je sais pas quel âge tu as pour faire des trucs comme ça mais bon ça fait pitié.
    heracles posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:13 PM
    Fake. Link49 aurait du être le premier à créer l'article!
    rbz posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:14 PM
    attendez le 20 mai
    xxplosiiv posted the 05/14/2017 at 02:14 PM
    walkix +1, je me disais la même chose
