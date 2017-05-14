home page
[pos=centre]
ratchet
> blog
[Breaking Newsss] Pokémon "Eclipse" annoncé sur 3Ds et Switch !
OMG
http://www.pokemon-sunmooneclipse.com/fr-fr/
Ratchet.
-
Pokémon.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/14/2017 at 01:51 PM by
ratchet
comments (
24
)
walkix
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 01:54 PM
Le lien marche pas
rayzorx09
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 01:56 PM
Ça ne marche pas...
zabuza
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 01:56 PM
http://www.pokemon-sunmooneclipse.com/fr-fr/
thor
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 01:56 PM
Article de merde, bonjour ?
Ratchet
à l'appareil, que puis-je pour vous ?
kpax69
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 01:56 PM
c'est encore un fake
hayatevibritania
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 01:57 PM
Haha c'est du mytho les amigos
shindo
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 01:57 PM
ratchet
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 01:58 PM
zabuza
: ah merci, là c'est mieux ^^
thor
kpax69
: Bah non ça marche chez moi... Demander a
Zabuza
...
shindo
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 01:59 PM
Se faire bait par Ratchet
octobar
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 01:59 PM
J'avais déjà prédit le sous-titre "Eclipse" :/ idée périmée.
zabuza
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:00 PM
octobar
tu es l homme dans l ombre de Nintendo BB
thor
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:00 PM
ratchet
Les trolls de ce niveau ne fonctionnent pas sur moi, tu sais.
xxplosiiv
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:01 PM
Oh putain
The article
zabuza
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:02 PM
Faut enlever le dernier FR
ratchet
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:02 PM
zabuza
: J'apporte une news, je me fais défoncer...
antonaze
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:04 PM
Ratchet
C'est ptet parce que ni ton lien ni celui de Zabuza ne fonctionne ?
sonilka
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:06 PM
Rien sur Serebii. Et ton lien ne marche pas. Bizarre
artemico
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:08 PM
En 2 sec j'ai check internet, rien du tout. On s'ennuie le dimanche
Ratchet
?
amassous
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:08 PM
zabuza
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:09 PM
ratchet
fait un print screen de la page que tu as
walkix
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:13 PM
Ratchet
Waouh... T'es drôle toi... Je sais pas quel âge tu as pour faire des trucs comme ça mais bon ça fait pitié.
heracles
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:13 PM
Fake. Link49 aurait du être le premier à créer l'article!
rbz
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:14 PM
attendez le 20 mai
xxplosiiv
posted
the 05/14/2017 at 02:14 PM
walkix
+1, je me disais la même chose
