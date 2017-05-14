profile
Après la One S c'est au tour de la PS4 Slim
Plutôt intéressant l'offre

dealabs
    posted the 05/14/2017 at 11:50 AM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    giusnake posted the 05/14/2017 at 11:53 AM
    J’hésite
    natedrake posted the 05/14/2017 at 11:58 AM
    Normal, c'est pour faire place à la PS5.
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/14/2017 at 12:02 PM
    J'hésite j'ai déjà une ps4 mais avec toutes ces rumeurs de PS5...
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/14/2017 at 12:04 PM
    Sony est en train de crever tout comme Microsoft
    La Switch de Nintendo est la responsable, il faut la boycotter
    mafacenligne posted the 05/14/2017 at 12:07 PM
    la stratosphérisation de la PS5 arrive !
    le monde vas suffoquer !
    c'est de la pub !
    le Scorpio est 4k ,mais outsider avant tout ! HA! HA !
    shincloud posted the 05/14/2017 at 12:09 PM
    La PS5 c'est pas pour maintenant XD, la PS4 Pro est la, il y a encore des jeux à sortir God of War, Days Gone, Last of Us 2, FF7Remake, Shenmue et bien d'autres, et quand je vois la qualité de Horizon, pourquoi nous sortir une PS5?
    birmou posted the 05/14/2017 at 12:11 PM
    giusnake Encore trop chère
