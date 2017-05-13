Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
amassous
articles : 224
visites since opening : 1117473
amassous > blog
La chanson de Magicarpe


Voila pourquoi il faut s'abonner au chaîne Pokémon, sinon on rate ca
Fuck le demat
    posted the 05/13/2017 at 11:20 AM by amassous
    comments (5)
    sonilka posted the 05/13/2017 at 11:25 AM
    J'ai vu ca hier. Ils se mettent bien les mecs Vivement la meme avec Lord Insolourdo
    jowy14 posted the 05/13/2017 at 11:54 AM
    Une tuerie !
    nmariodk posted the 05/13/2017 at 12:26 PM
    personne n'en veut xD, excellent mdr !!!
    netero posted the 05/13/2017 at 12:33 PM
    J'étais béat devant toute la durée de la vidéo, à sourire comme un idiot...C'est excellent
    tab posted the 05/13/2017 at 12:39 PM
    Trempette
