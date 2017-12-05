profile
Oceanhorn
0
Like
Likers
name : Oceanhorn
platform : PC
editor : FDG Entertainment
developer : Cornfox & Bros
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
150
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3838
visites since opening : 4334372
guiguif > blog
all
Oceanhorn: un visuel pour la version boite du Zelda-Like
Limited Run presente le visuel pour la version physique PS4/Vita du Zelda-like Oceanhorn qui sortira en Juillet chez eux.



    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/12/2017 at 08:56 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    ryadr posted the 05/12/2017 at 08:58 PM
    Un peu ratée selon moi.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre