profile
Mortal Kombat
7
Likes
Likers
name : Mortal Kombat
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : fighting
multiplayer : oui (local-online)
european release date : 04/21/2011
us release date : 04/19/2011
other versions : Xbox 360
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
97
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1440
visites since opening : 1455128
gat > blog
Mortal Kombat PS360 : cette VF "dantesque"

(à partir de 1:02:00)

"Reste avec moi Jax. Tiens bon."
Dit-elle tranquillement alors que son pote vient tout juste de se faire éclater les bras.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/12/2017 at 08:29 PM by gat
    comments (4)
    zephon posted the 05/12/2017 at 08:47 PM
    la modalisation et la da sont dégueulasse mdr
    gat posted the 05/12/2017 at 08:54 PM
    zephon Le jeu a six ans donc normal que la modélisation ait pris un coup de vieux.
    darksyriak posted the 05/12/2017 at 08:59 PM
    Il est excellent, mieux que l'épisode PS4 pour moi
    zephon posted the 05/12/2017 at 09:00 PM
    gat mdr ben c'est surtout pour les scènes cinématiques mais pour les combats c’est sacrément bien fait, ça donne envie de jouer maisl es look c'est juste omg genre sonya blade mdr pas étonnant que ce boulet de cage l'ait pris pour une costumé aucun soldat porterait ça
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre