10 / 08 / 2016
nobleswan
,
anakaris
,
talaken
,
asakim
,
odv78
,
arngrim
,
linuxclan
name :
Mortal Kombat
platform :
PlayStation 3
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
NetherRealm Studios
genre :
fighting
multiplayer :
oui (local-online)
european release date :
04/21/2011
us release date :
04/19/2011
other versions :
Xbox 360
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
hashtag
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
minbox
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
gamekyo
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
akumamatata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
kaiden
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
fred0978
,
bomihazuki
,
soma67
,
shiver
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
chatbleu
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
Mortal Kombat PS360 : cette VF "dantesque"
(à partir de 1:02:00)
"Reste avec moi Jax. Tiens bon."
Dit-elle tranquillement alors que son pote vient tout juste de se faire éclater les bras.
posted the 05/12/2017 at 08:29 PM by
gat
comments (
4
)
zephon
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 08:47 PM
la modalisation et la da sont dégueulasse mdr
gat
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 08:54 PM
zephon
Le jeu a six ans donc normal que la modélisation ait pris un coup de vieux.
darksyriak
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 08:59 PM
Il est excellent, mieux que l'épisode PS4 pour moi
zephon
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 09:00 PM
gat
mdr ben c'est surtout pour les scènes cinématiques mais pour les combats c’est sacrément bien fait, ça donne envie de jouer maisl es look c'est juste omg genre sonya blade mdr pas étonnant que ce boulet de cage l'ait pris pour une costumé aucun soldat porterait ça
