profile
shincloud
181
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2577
visites since opening : 3001488
shincloud > blog
Rdv du soir : Retour à l'époque Dreamcast/PS2
Retour sur Resident Evil code Veronica sur PS4 version PS2 Pal (50hz), qui reste correct dans l'ensemble.

CLICK

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/12/2017 at 08:08 PM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    tab posted the 05/12/2017 at 08:15 PM
    Peut être mon re preferé!
    Oh la gueule de christ!
    docteurdeggman posted the 05/12/2017 at 08:17 PM
    Très bon RE même si c'est pas mon préféré.

    C'est la démo de DMC qui m'avait surtout foutu sur le cul à l'époque
    diablass59 posted the 05/12/2017 at 08:17 PM
    Les vrai bail
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre