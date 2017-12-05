home page
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
racing
multiplayer :
oui
european release date :
04/28/2017
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
Sonic dans Mario Kart 8 ! (Non Officiel)
NON OFFICIEL
http://www.jeuxactu.com/mario-kart-8-deluxe-sonic-rajoute-dans-le-jeu-par-un-moddeur-la-video-109306.htm
posted the 05/12/2017 at 04:51 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
11
)
smashfan
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 04:53 PM
fausse joie rhoo
gunstarred
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 04:54 PM
J'aimerais bien un suite à Sega kart.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 04:56 PM
smashfan
désolé, j'ai rajouté pour éviter "fausse joie".
natedrake
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 04:57 PM
gunstarred
Idem. C'est quand ils veulent chez Sega... Même un remaster du dernier, je prends.
birmou
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 04:59 PM
Putain j’espère vraiment pas.
Je veux un nouveau Sonic All Star Racing avec des guest des autres jeux de Sega. Ce jeu proposait une excellente alternative à Mario Kart.
thor
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 05:05 PM
Deluxe c'est sur Switch.
temporell
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 05:08 PM
par contre c'est la version Wii U, reconnaissable car la piste est coloré, sur la version deluxe, toutes les pistes sont en blanc
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 05:11 PM
temporell
thor
ok j'ai modifié.
kabuki
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 05:19 PM
birmou
ouais avec encore plus de guest et niveau sega et surtout les musiques culte pour les stages. Best jeu de kart ever
nakata
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 05:20 PM
Metal Mario à la fin
crazy
posted
the 05/12/2017 at 05:49 PM
Sonic racing transformed était une vrai réussite et une tres bonne alternative a mario kart, étrange que sega ne surf pas d'avantage sur cette licence!
Je veux un nouveau Sonic All Star Racing avec des guest des autres jeux de Sega. Ce jeu proposait une excellente alternative à Mario Kart.