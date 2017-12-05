« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
33
name : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : racing
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 04/28/2017
nicolasgourry
82
nicolasgourry
articles : 1621
visites since opening : 1898883
nicolasgourry > blog
Sonic dans Mario Kart 8 ! (Non Officiel)


NON OFFICIEL


http://www.jeuxactu.com/mario-kart-8-deluxe-sonic-rajoute-dans-le-jeu-par-un-moddeur-la-video-109306.htm
    posted the 05/12/2017 at 04:51 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    smashfan posted the 05/12/2017 at 04:53 PM
    fausse joie rhoo
    gunstarred posted the 05/12/2017 at 04:54 PM
    J'aimerais bien un suite à Sega kart.
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/12/2017 at 04:56 PM
    smashfan désolé, j'ai rajouté pour éviter "fausse joie".
    natedrake posted the 05/12/2017 at 04:57 PM
    gunstarred Idem. C'est quand ils veulent chez Sega... Même un remaster du dernier, je prends.
    birmou posted the 05/12/2017 at 04:59 PM
    Putain j’espère vraiment pas.

    Je veux un nouveau Sonic All Star Racing avec des guest des autres jeux de Sega. Ce jeu proposait une excellente alternative à Mario Kart.
    thor posted the 05/12/2017 at 05:05 PM
    Deluxe c'est sur Switch.
    temporell posted the 05/12/2017 at 05:08 PM
    par contre c'est la version Wii U, reconnaissable car la piste est coloré, sur la version deluxe, toutes les pistes sont en blanc
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/12/2017 at 05:11 PM
    temporell thor ok j'ai modifié.
    kabuki posted the 05/12/2017 at 05:19 PM
    birmou ouais avec encore plus de guest et niveau sega et surtout les musiques culte pour les stages. Best jeu de kart ever
    nakata posted the 05/12/2017 at 05:20 PM
    Metal Mario à la fin
    crazy posted the 05/12/2017 at 05:49 PM
    Sonic racing transformed était une vrai réussite et une tres bonne alternative a mario kart, étrange que sega ne surf pas d'avantage sur cette licence!
