BHL s'en prend (encore) plein la gueule! XD




    posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:15 PM by goldmen33
    comments (9)
    shinz0 posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:18 PM
    BHL ce type c'est une contrefaçon de philosophe
    momotaros posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:25 PM
    De par la tarte, cette femme est éternellement lié à la communauté philosophe et a israel, merde quand même ! quand même, quand même !
    volcano posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:26 PM
    La France a tant d'intellectuelles, je ne comprends pas pourquoi ces pseudos-philosophes (BHL, Finkielkraut, Onfray...) inondent les médias.
    marchand2sable posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:29 PM
    Inlassable

    Vivement une autre tarte
    escobar posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:30 PM
    C'est beau une belle baffe dans sa gueule
    shanks posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:31 PM
    ce coup de pression à 00:45
    momotaros posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:39 PM
    volcano Parce-qu'ils sont bons potes avec certains médias peut-être.
    goldmen33 posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:41 PM
    volcano Onfray vend des livres et il fait le "show"! Les 2 autres sont surement là pour leurs talents... j'imagine...
    heracles posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:53 PM
    Le mec il bronche pas tellement il est habitué
