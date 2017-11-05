home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
88
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
shincloud
,
shanks
,
monkeydluffy
,
roby
,
milo42
,
grimmroy
,
momotaros
,
chdav
,
sephiroth07
,
zelda59279
,
lt93
,
voxen
,
strifedcloud
,
krjc
,
jf17
,
greil93
,
shinz0
,
drakeramore
,
lastboss
,
giusnake
,
tvirus
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
grayfoxx
,
amassous
,
majorevo
,
kuramayohko
,
thib50
,
linkudo
,
ootaniisensei
,
octobot
,
shigeryu
,
x1x2
,
musicforlife
,
fullbuster
,
chipsobeurre
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
gantzeur
,
ellie
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
myers
,
astralbouille
,
evilboss
,
maldara69600
,
escobar
,
supatony
,
anakaris
,
tripy73
,
knity
,
sakonoko
,
snakeorliquid
,
fleauriant
,
heracles
,
terminator
,
sauronsg
,
leykel
,
jeanouillz
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
jojoplay4
,
plistter
,
link80
,
hibito
,
fortep
,
jwolf
,
hashtag
,
kenpokan
,
chester
,
iglooo
,
gat
,
protozoa
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
nekonoctis
,
shiroyashagin
,
wesker4608
,
marchand2sable
,
sonilka
,
angelcloud
,
yamy
,
leblogdeshacka
goldmen33
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
812
visites since opening :
992034
goldmen33
> blog
BHL s'en prend (encore) plein la gueule! XD
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:15 PM by
goldmen33
comments (
9
)
shinz0
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 10:18 PM
BHL ce type c'est une contrefaçon de philosophe
momotaros
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 10:25 PM
De par la tarte, cette femme est éternellement lié à la communauté philosophe et a israel, merde quand même ! quand même, quand même !
volcano
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 10:26 PM
La France a tant d'intellectuelles, je ne comprends pas pourquoi ces pseudos-philosophes (BHL, Finkielkraut, Onfray...) inondent les médias.
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 10:29 PM
Inlassable
Vivement une autre tarte
escobar
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 10:30 PM
C'est beau une belle baffe dans sa gueule
shanks
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 10:31 PM
ce coup de pression à 00:45
momotaros
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 10:39 PM
volcano
Parce-qu'ils sont bons potes avec certains médias peut-être.
goldmen33
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 10:41 PM
volcano
Onfray vend des livres et il fait le "show"! Les 2 autres sont surement là pour leurs talents... j'imagine...
heracles
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 10:53 PM
Le mec il bronche pas tellement il est habitué
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Vivement une autre tarte