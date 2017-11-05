profile
Red Dead Redemption 2 : nouvelles images... en fait non
Actus
Le supposé leak d'hier ne concernait finalement pas Red Dead Redemption 2, il s'agissait en fait de Wild West Online, un MMO PvP dont PC Gamer en parle un peu aujourd'hui.

Voila voila











http://www.pcgamer.com/wild-west-online-revealed/?utm_content=buffera8ec0&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=buffer-pcgamertw
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/11/2017 at 07:57 PM by liquidus00
    comments (8)
    minbox posted the 05/11/2017 at 07:58 PM
    j'espère une sortie PS4 !!
    jeanouillz posted the 05/11/2017 at 08:04 PM
    Il n'aura pas autant l'ambition et la folie d'un Red Dead mais c'est tout de même jolie. A voir si le gameplay tiens la route
    diablo posted the 05/11/2017 at 08:04 PM
    je l'avais dit c'est bien trop amateurs pour le Grand Rockstar Games
    rbz posted the 05/11/2017 at 08:06 PM
    haha
    diablo posted the 05/11/2017 at 08:08 PM
    N'empêche ils ont géré tout le monde va parler de leur jeu bientôt
    hashtag posted the 05/11/2017 at 08:12 PM
    Il a l'air bien foutu quand même
    minbox posted the 05/11/2017 at 08:13 PM
    diablo je ne vois pas en quoi ça fait amateur...
    diablo posted the 05/11/2017 at 08:15 PM
    minbox ça fait pas amateur mais à côté de Rockstar ça se voit il est magnifique et me donne bien envie http://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/VZ6dEDzMsXpgQKZNp4SXSf.jpg
