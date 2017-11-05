home page
liquidus00
Red Dead Redemption 2 : nouvelles images... en fait non
Actus
Le supposé leak d'hier ne concernait finalement pas Red Dead Redemption 2, il s'agissait en fait de Wild West Online, un MMO PvP dont PC Gamer en parle un peu aujourd'hui.
Voila voila
http://www.pcgamer.com/wild-west-online-revealed/?utm_content=buffera8ec0&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=buffer-pcgamertw
posted the 05/11/2017 at 07:57 PM by liquidus00
liquidus00
comments (8)
8
)
minbox
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 07:58 PM
j'espère une sortie PS4 !!
jeanouillz
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 08:04 PM
Il n'aura pas autant l'ambition et la folie d'un Red Dead mais c'est tout de même jolie. A voir si le gameplay tiens la route
diablo
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 08:04 PM
je l'avais dit c'est bien trop amateurs pour le Grand Rockstar Games
rbz
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 08:06 PM
haha
diablo
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 08:08 PM
N'empêche ils ont géré tout le monde va parler de leur jeu bientôt
hashtag
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 08:12 PM
Il a l'air bien foutu quand même
minbox
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 08:13 PM
diablo
je ne vois pas en quoi ça fait amateur...
diablo
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 08:15 PM
minbox
ça fait pas amateur mais à côté de Rockstar ça se voit
il est magnifique et me donne bien envie
http://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/VZ6dEDzMsXpgQKZNp4SXSf.jpg
