Mike760
profile
Microsoft
82
Likes
Likers
name : Microsoft
official website : https://live.xbox.com/fr-FR/Home
profile
chester
60
Likes
Likers
chester
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 872
visites since opening : 944697
chester > blog
all
A Walk in the Dark : une exclusivité Xbox One / Windows 10
Intriguant et Magnifique

http://www.dualshockers.com/limbo-a-walk-in-the-dark-xbox-one-windows-10-trailer/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/11/2017 at 01:36 PM by chester
    comments (3)
    birmou posted the 05/11/2017 at 01:39 PM
    Xbox/W10 disponible sur Steam ...

    Enfaite il est juste exclusivement pas sur PS4
    joel9413 posted the 05/11/2017 at 01:46 PM
    koji posted the 05/11/2017 at 01:47 PM
    les cinematiques sont plutot cool mais le gameplay tellement deja vu et banal je trouve.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre