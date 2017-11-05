CN Play
profile
Utawareru Mono 2
0
Like
Likers
name : Utawareru Mono 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Aqua-Plus
developer : N.C
genre : other
other versions : PlayStation 3 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
tuni
77
Likes
Likers
tuni
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 583
visites since opening : 404592
tuni > blog
Réception du jour : Un jeu PS4 que je ne connais pas
Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception ! J'ai reçu cela cette nuit et je dois dire que cela ne me dit rien du tout lol A mon avis Hyoga57 est plus apte à m'expliquer ^^

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:24 AM by tuni
    comments (5)
    ritalix posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:47 AM
    jamais entendu parler non plus oO

    Sinon tu as déjà code veronica la chance
    shindo posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:49 AM
    C'est un T-RPG/Visual Novel
    guiguif posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:50 AM
    T-RPG, la suite (il me semble) d'un visual novel adapté en anime dans les années 2000 et qui a eu le droit a une nouvelle saison ya quelques années
    loudiyi posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:50 AM
    Suite d'un visual novel/T-rpg (Utawarerumono). Faut que je fasse l'original d'ailleurs.
    killia posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:05 PM
    Mate toi l'animé du même nom, sous titré vostfr. Tu comprendras un peu mieux l'univers du jeu qui est vraiment riche et profond en ce qui concerne l'intrigue.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre