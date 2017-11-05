home page
Utawareru Mono 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Aqua-Plus
developer :
N.C
genre :
other
other versions :
PlayStation 3
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Réception du jour : Un jeu PS4 que je ne connais pas
Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception ! J'ai reçu cela cette nuit et je dois dire que cela ne me dit rien du tout lol A mon avis Hyoga57 est plus apte à m'expliquer ^^
posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:24 AM by
tuni
comments (
5
)
ritalix
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 11:47 AM
jamais entendu parler non plus oO
Sinon tu as déjà code veronica la chance
shindo
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 11:49 AM
C'est un T-RPG/Visual Novel
guiguif
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 11:50 AM
T-RPG, la suite (il me semble) d'un visual novel adapté en anime dans les années 2000 et qui a eu le droit a une nouvelle saison ya quelques années
loudiyi
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 11:50 AM
Suite d'un visual novel/T-rpg (Utawarerumono). Faut que je fasse l'original d'ailleurs.
killia
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 12:05 PM
Mate toi l'animé du même nom, sous titré vostfr. Tu comprendras un peu mieux l'univers du jeu qui est vraiment riche et profond en ce qui concerne l'intrigue.
