kirk > blog
all
Charlie Murder et The Diswasher VS demain sur Steam !
News
Et il était temps.










Sinon du même studio, Salt & Sanctuary, un bon metroidvania/Souls.





    posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:04 AM by kirk
    op4 posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:31 AM
    The dishwasher est une bombe !!
    sonilka posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:07 PM
    The Dishwasher
    stardustx posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:33 PM
    dommages qu'ils ne portent pas aussi le 1e dishwasher
    waltdafak posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:41 PM
    The Dishwasher! Mon premier indé sur 360, une vraie bombe!
    kirk posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:59 PM
    stardustx Si VS marche bien ils comptent le sortir.
    stardustx posted the 05/11/2017 at 01:04 PM
    kirk merci pour la précision, c'est cool, du coup si le prix est raisonnable je prends day one pour soutenir
    kirk posted the 05/11/2017 at 01:09 PM
    stardustx D'après ce que j'ai lu ils couteront 10 balles chacuns.
    stardustx posted the 05/11/2017 at 01:15 PM
    kirk le même prix que sur 360... ils sont un peu violent pour un jeu assez ancien... mais bon on verra je vais y réfléchir, ça reste un super jeu mais je l'ai déjà sur xbox, 5e j'aurais pris direct quand même
