funkenstein
,
lock2
,
bibi300
,
escobar
,
bobby008
,
kizito5
,
tvirus
,
milo42
,
momotaros
,
ocerco93
kirk
Need some help..
Charlie Murder et The Diswasher VS demain sur Steam !
News
Et il était temps.
http://store.steampowered.com/app/405290/Charlie_Murder/
http://store.steampowered.com/app/268990
Sinon du même studio, Salt & Sanctuary, un bon metroidvania/Souls.
http://store.steampowered.com/app/283640/Salt_and_Sanctuary/
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:04 AM by
kirk
comments (
8
)
op4
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 11:31 AM
The dishwasher est une bombe !!
sonilka
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 12:07 PM
The Dishwasher
stardustx
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 12:33 PM
dommages qu'ils ne portent pas aussi le 1e dishwasher
waltdafak
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 12:41 PM
The Dishwasher!
Mon premier indé sur 360, une vraie bombe!
kirk
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 12:59 PM
stardustx
Si VS marche bien ils comptent le sortir.
stardustx
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 01:04 PM
kirk
merci pour la précision, c'est cool, du coup si le prix est raisonnable je prends day one pour soutenir
kirk
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 01:09 PM
stardustx
D'après ce que j'ai lu ils couteront 10 balles chacuns.
stardustx
posted
the 05/11/2017 at 01:15 PM
kirk
le même prix que sur 360... ils sont un peu violent pour un jeu assez ancien... mais bon on verra je vais y réfléchir, ça reste un super jeu mais je l'ai déjà sur xbox, 5e j'aurais pris direct quand même
