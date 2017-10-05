Par le Pouvoir de la Merguez Ancestrale, je ne crains plus personne car je suis un Pro-MSN 8)
Dragon Ball Super à McDonald's
Spawnini Passion


On sait tous Amassous que tu vas au Japon rien que pour ça .





    posted the 05/10/2017 at 11:43 PM by spawnini
    comments (7)
    momotaros posted the 05/10/2017 at 11:46 PM
    le gif
    spawnini posted the 05/10/2017 at 11:47 PM
    amassous
    diablass59 posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:00 AM
    spawnini posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:00 AM
    diablass59 Avoue que tu vas y aller toi aussi, ispice de fan
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:07 AM
    Je clash pas dbs d'hab mais les jouets sont proches des plus mauvais dessins et animations de dbs

    Par contre je cracherais pas sur les cartes dbh.
    diablass59 posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:18 AM
    spawnini nan imposible j'aime pas les mcdo
    darksly posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:19 AM
    Et nous c'est green lantern :'(
