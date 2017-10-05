profile
C'est la merde au Venezuella....
Les manifestants opposés au gouvernement de Nicolas Maduro, qui protestent depuis début avril au Venezuela, ont désormais recours à des «cocktails cacatov», soit des bouteilles remplies… de matière fécale.

    posted the 05/10/2017 at 08:18 PM by sussudio
    comments (2)
    ryadr posted the 05/10/2017 at 08:25 PM
    J'en regretterai presque l'élection du dictateur Mélenchon, on aurait pu faire pareil ici :'(
    ramses posted the 05/10/2017 at 08:27 PM
    ca fait des mois que tout ca dure...maduro n'a pas pu etre a la hauteur de chavez. il a prouve ma pensee qu'un chauffeur de bus ne peut pas diriger un pays...
