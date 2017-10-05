Mike760
Microsoft
name : Microsoft
official website : https://live.xbox.com/fr-FR/Home
chester
chester
articles : 871
visites since opening : 943545
Build 2017 : Cette vidéo de Microsoft va vous faire pleurer
Project Emma

    posted the 05/10/2017 at 05:33 PM by chester
    comments (5)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/10/2017 at 05:39 PM
    Génial a défaut de soigné ça permettras de faire un peu oublier cette maladie de merde aux gens atteints
    thomass2 posted the 05/10/2017 at 05:41 PM
    j'ai pas pleuré :/ déçu, pouce rouge.
    diablo posted the 05/10/2017 at 05:42 PM
    quand elle écrit son prénom putain j'imagine pas ce quelle a ressentis
    slyder posted the 05/10/2017 at 05:54 PM
    mouais, y'a déjà bien mieux avec des résultats immédiat, le DBS :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBh2LxTW0s0

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uohp7luuwJI
    haloman posted the 05/10/2017 at 05:58 PM
    Magnifique .
    Une des raisons de soutenir Microsoft.
