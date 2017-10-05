home page
Mike760
chester
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Build 2017 : Cette vidéo de Microsoft va vous faire pleurer
Project Emma
posted the 05/10/2017 at 05:33 PM by
chester
comments (
5
)
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 05/10/2017 at 05:39 PM
Génial a défaut de soigné ça permettras de faire un peu oublier cette maladie de merde aux gens atteints
thomass2
posted
the 05/10/2017 at 05:41 PM
j'ai pas pleuré :/ déçu, pouce rouge.
diablo
posted
the 05/10/2017 at 05:42 PM
quand elle écrit son prénom putain j'imagine pas ce quelle a ressentis
slyder
posted
the 05/10/2017 at 05:54 PM
mouais, y'a déjà bien mieux avec des résultats immédiat, le DBS :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBh2LxTW0s0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uohp7luuwJI
haloman
posted
the 05/10/2017 at 05:58 PM
Magnifique
.
Une des raisons de soutenir Microsoft.
Une des raisons de soutenir Microsoft.