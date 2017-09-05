home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
ajouter un titre
profile
31
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
terminator
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
hashtag
,
minbox
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
lordguyver
,
excervecyanide
,
gamekyo
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
yurilowelle
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
268
visites since opening :
327987
jenicris
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
NBA Playgrounds : comparaison PS4/One/Switch
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/09/2017 at 09:47 PM by
jenicris
comments (
6
)
diablo
posted
the 05/09/2017 at 09:51 PM
supérieur Switch ?
e3payne
posted
the 05/09/2017 at 09:55 PM
switch = android/ios
dastukiim
posted
the 05/09/2017 at 09:56 PM
NON MAIS MDR COMME SI LA SWITCH EST DANS SES DERNIERS RETRANCHEMENT AVEC UN JEU PAREIL EA FOUTAGE DE GUEULE
mickele
posted
the 05/09/2017 at 09:58 PM
je sais pas si c'est la vidéo mais sur la version ps4 et xbox one il y a une sorte de méchant flou c'est assez désagréable à regarder
mickele
posted
the 05/09/2017 at 10:03 PM
dastukiim
il suffit de voir ton article :
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article401057.html
pour retirer toute crédibilité a ton commentaire
diablo
posted
the 05/09/2017 at 10:08 PM
Perso j'en ai rien a foutre de ce jeu j'ai pris Hot Wheels
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article401057.html
pour retirer toute crédibilité a ton commentaire