Jolie Packaging de Wipeout omega collection
Pour le moment il me semble que c'est une exclusivité base.com

    posted the 05/09/2017 at 07:42 PM by shincloud
    comments (12)
    guiguif posted the 05/09/2017 at 07:43 PM
    C'est juste un fourreau en carton ?
    shincloud posted the 05/09/2017 at 07:47 PM
    guiguif C'est un peu plus, sinon tu peux le prendre sur Amazon
    tab posted the 05/09/2017 at 07:48 PM
    Souvenir!
    darksly posted the 05/09/2017 at 07:49 PM
    Sympa oui !
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/09/2017 at 07:51 PM
    shincloud pas vu sur amazon
    escobar posted the 05/09/2017 at 07:52 PM
    Nostalgie quand tu nous tiens
    shincloud posted the 05/09/2017 at 07:56 PM
    ootaniisensei base.com ma poule
    shindo posted the 05/09/2017 at 07:58 PM
    idd posted the 05/09/2017 at 08:04 PM
    prendre une jaquette stylé PS1 pour un portage de jeux PS3+vita.....ok
    bah non merci
    famimax posted the 05/09/2017 at 08:05 PM
    C'est pour remercier les gens qui étaient à Psygnosis / Liverpool qu'ils ont fait ce fourreau ?
    gemini posted the 05/09/2017 at 08:05 PM
    Excellent
    gat posted the 05/09/2017 at 08:09 PM
    Superbe.
